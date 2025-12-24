New Nye County comptroller selected

With the resignation of former Nye County Comptroller Helen Bae this summer, Nye County has been searching for a new top financial staffer and as of Tuesday, Dec. 16, Zena Teich has been officially selected.

Teich has an extensive history in finance, with over 30 years in both the public and private sector. Her resume boasts a, “Proven record in government financial reporting, public budgeting and audit remediation. Skilled in procurement modernization, enterprise financial system migration and internal controls. Adept at advising executives on fiscal strategy, safeguarding public assets and ensuring compliance with GAAP, GASB and statutory regulations. Strong reputation for driving operational efficiency, building staff capability and aligning financial management with strategic objectives.”

Teich spent much of her career with the Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York, where she worked in several positions from October 2007 until her retirement in August 2024, including deputy controller and acting chief officer of various departments.

Teich also has background working as a director for Estee Lauder Companies and Allied Digital Technologies Corp., a senior accountant with Arrow Electronics, financial analyst with Regent Sheffield Ltd., assistant controller with Dowling College and senior auditor for KPMG Peat Marwick. Teich holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Long Island University, C.W. Post Campus.

Teich was chosen from a pool of applicants by Nye County Manager Brett Waggoner but her selection could only be ratified by the Nye County Commission, who took up the matter during the board’s Dec. 16 meeting. At that time, commissioner Ian Bayne said he did not have enough information and he simply was not comfortable voting on the item, so he made the decision to abstain.

“I am not prepared to vote on this today. It’s not a reflection of the candidate. It’s a reflection of the senior staff and the process by which this was done,” Bayne declared, adding, “It just was not handled in a way that is commensurate with an organization of this size, of our county, with all of the money that goes through here.”

“I won’t disagree that some of the process was a little disappointing,” commissioner Bruce Jabbour concurred. “However, moving forward and meeting with the prospective candidate of comptroller, that we need… I was satisfied with my meeting, with my interview with the candidate.”

Commissioner John Koenig made the motion to ratify Teich’s appointment as comptroller, with a second from commissioner Debra Strickland.

The motion passed 4-0 with Bayne abstaining.

