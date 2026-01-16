New passing lanes slated for U.S. 95

Following a corridor study, the Nevada Dept. of Transportation created a list of recommendations for the Pahrump area, ranging from near-term to long-term in priority. (Nevada Dept. of Transportation)

The Nevada Dept. of Transportation is planning to ease drivers' frustrations and increase safety along the U.S. 95 between Mercury and Beatty by constructing four new passing lanes in the next two years. (Nevada Dept. of Transportation)

Anyone who has driven along U.S. 95 between Mercury and Beatty will be familiar with the frustration of being trapped behind a slower-moving vehicle. A majority of this stretch of road has just one travel lane in each direction and with vehicles vying to get ahead, tragic car crashes in this area are all too common.

Over the course of the next 24 months, however, the Nevada Dept. of Transportation has plans to add four new passing lanes to this section of U.S. 95, additions that will undoubtedly be welcomed with great relief by all those who regularly utilize this highway.

NDOT Deputy Director of Operations and Maintenance Mario Gomez made the announcement during the Nye County Commission’s first meeting of 2026, as part of a presentation updating the county on the status of its roadway needs as identified in a 2024 workshop.

The update comes as a part of the One Nevada planning process, which Gomez explained is intended to assist NDOT with creating a more informed, data-driven, transparent and responsive transportation investment process. Six goals are outlined in the One Nevada plan, including: enhance safety; preserve infrastructure; optimize mobility; transform economies; and connect communities.

During the May 2024 workshop, several specific Nye County needs were identified, one of which was targeted passing lanes.

“On U.S. 95, the county’s main concern is a lack of passing lanes along this corridor. Within the next two years, NDOT has planned four passing lane areas or locations on U.S. 95,” Gomez told commissioners on Jan. 6.

“Can we say yay?” commissioner Debra Strickland enthused. “Thank you, that sounds good.”

Gomez went on to explain that NDOT is slated to begin construction on two of the new passinglanes this year and the second two the following year.

“We’ll be putting passing lanes between mile post 17.7 to 19.1 in both north and southbound directions, with an approved start date sometime in March… which is great news,” Gomez reported. “North and southbound passing lanes from mile post 42 to 43.2 are also planned for March of this year. For north and southbound passing lanes between mile post 71.5 and 73, we have an approved date of Jan. 11, 2027 and a southbound passing lane from mile post 30 to 32.5, to start March 2027.”

These four projects are estimated to cost between $3 million $4 million each, he added.

“The addition of these passing lanes, in combination with existing segments, will create a continuous system for safe passing opportunities every 10 to 12 miles along a 50-plus mile corridor between Mercury and Beatty,” Gomez stated.

That is not all that is in store for the county in the coming years, either. Gomez noted that NDOT is currently doing an operational study on Highway 160, which is slated to be finished by this summer and results of which will help drive local projects in the future. The county has also indicated its interest in a beautification project along Highway 160, which is currently being coordinated with the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

In the more northern part of the county, NDOT is currently pursuing a grant for a roughly $35 million project in Tonopah, which would address sidewalks and bike lanes. Tonopah has also requested flashing lights to increase pedestrian safety and two locations, where U.S. 95 intersects with McCullouch Avenue and Brougher Avenue, which is scheduled for 2028. And for the communities that rely on Pogue Summit Road, there was big news on this front as well, with Gomez detailing that a federal funding from the Congressional award has been earmarked to repave this crucial roadway.

“We’re well-versed in Pogue Summit Road, we’ve been working on this a long time,” commissioner Bruce Jabbour remarked. “Yes, the Congressional district awarded the monies. It’s been 40 years that Duckwater has been screaming at the different commissions… So it’s been a long time and when you mention, it’s how the children go to school… It’s the only way those kids from Railroad Valley, Currant and Duckwater are able to get to school so we appreciated your efforts in taking care of this.”

