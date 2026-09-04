New recycling drop-off location now open

The site is located on Boothill Drive and Highway 160 and is open five days per week.

Residents planning to utilize the new recycling drop-off location are asked to follow all on-site signage for traffic flow, materials drop-off and safety reminders. The site is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Recyclable materials such as cardboard, metal cans, plastic bottles and glass food and drink containers can now be dropped off at a new location and residents have been making use of the new site since its opening on Tuesday, Sept. 1. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Residents now have access to an all-new drop-off location for their recyclables, with the town of Pahrump and Pahrump Valley Disposal collaborating to provide bins at Boothill Drive and Highway 160. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

After months without a drop-off location for recyclable materials, the town of Pahrump has partnered with Pahrump Valley Disposal to open at a new site where residents can once again bring their cardboard boxes, plastic bottles, cans and other permitted items.

“The town of Pahrump is pleased to announce that Pahrump Valley Disposal will launch its updated community drop-off recycling program beginning Tuesday, September 1 at its new location at Boothill Drive and Highway 160,” the town announced last week. “The new site, established through a coordination between Pahrump Valley Disposal and the town of Pahrump, utilizes town-owned property to ensure the continued availability of convenient recycling services for residents… Pahrump Valley Disposal accepts the following items at its at its recycling drop-off location: cardboard; food and beverage glass; metal cans; clear plastic bottles, jug and beverage containers with recycling numbers 1 and 2 only.”

The recycling drop-off bins were previously located in the Walmart parking lot but earlier this year, Walmart asked that they be removed and area residents were none too pleased about the fact.

“The landfill may not be filling up so fast if we had a robust recycling system,” resident Cheryl Varkalis told officials at a Nye County Commission meeting in June. “If there were any other locations besides up at the dump for folks to take their stuff… My recycling bins are overflowing. I won’t put it in the trash but I know there are a whole lot of people in town who are throwing it away because there’s no place to take it.”

“Walmart did cease allowing the CandS Waste Solutions/Pahrump Valley Disposal to put the recycling bins there because they had some construction projects going on,” Nye County Manager Brett Waggoner confirmed at the same meeting. “I’ve been working with CandS to provide them a location on actual town property… So public, hang in there, it should be back in operation here very soon.”

Now that all of the particulars of the arrangement have been figured out, the new recycling drop-off location is up and running five days a week. Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Residents arriving at the Boothill/Highway 160 location should follow posted on-site signage for traffic flow, materials drop-off and safety reminders,” the town advises, adding, “The town authorized Pahrump Valley Disposal to use municipal property for the recycling program after the previous Walmart drop-off location was discontinued. The new Boothill/160 site was selected as the most accessible and operationally effective location for the public.”

For more information on the recycling program schedule or operations, contact Pahrump Valley Disposal at 775 727-5777 or visit CandSwaste.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com