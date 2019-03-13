New Starbucks set to debut in Pahrump

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A new Starbucks at 460 S. Highway 160 is set to open its doors on March 25, 2019, according to signage in front of the under construction coffeehouse Construction began in 2018 at the site of the former Java Junkies location.

A stand-alone Starbucks coffeeshop is about to open in the Pahrump area—offering locals and tourists a new drive-thru option for coffee drinkers.

The new and only drive-thru Starbucks option in the Pahrump area will open on March 25, according to signage outside the coffeehouse at 460 S. Highway 160. Construction on the new location began in 2018 on the former Java Junkies site.

An email was sent to the Seattle, Washington-based Starbucks Corp.’s press office, but the office hadn’t given a response as of the time of publication.

Signage was raised on March 7 at the Highway 160 location with construction cranes hoisting a large sign brandishing the Starbucks logo.

This is the second Starbucks, though the first corporate location, in the Pahrump area.

According to property records, a deed transfer occurred in August from prior owner Mary W. Zell, trustee of the Zell Family Trust, of 440 and 460 S. Highway 160, to Highway 160-Pure LLC, a company held by Austin, Texas-based Pure Partners for $610,000.

On Pure’s website, the company stated it has done several build-to-suit developments for Starbucks Corp. and other national tenants in Las Vegas and multiple states across the U.S.

Documents filed with the Nye County Recorder’s Office show a memorandum of lease between the landlord, Highway 160-Pure LLC, and Starbucks Corp., the tenant. The lease terms consist of a 10-year initial term with options for Starbucks on future terms, according to the documents.

The lease covers covers the 2,200-square-foot commercial property at 440 and 460 S. Highway 160 in Pahrump, according to the documents with the recorder’s office.

The general contractor on the project is KC Maintenance Inc., information posted at the construction site states.

According to Starbucks’ fiscal 2019 first quarter results (period ending Dec. 30, 2018), the company opened 541 net new stores across all segments in the first quarter, globally. Over two-thirds of those openings were outside the U.S. and roughly 50 percent were licensed locations, according to the results.

The 541 net new stores gave Starbucks a 7 percent increase in its footprint across the globe over the prior year. The company had 29,865 stores at the end of the first quarter for fiscal year 2019.

