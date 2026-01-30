New system for road maintenance requests

With over 18,000 square miles, Nye County is the largest county in the state of Nevada and third largest in the contiguous U.S. and with all that land stretching between its borders, there are thousands of miles of roadway to maintain. This naturally leads to hundreds of requests for work to be performed from the motorists who utilize those roads, leaving the Nye County Public Works Dept. struggling to keep up.

But a new system implemented earlier this month is expected to ease some of that strain by streamlining the request process and making certain aspects, such as follow-up emails to requesters, automatic.

“As of yesterday, our new work order system with Asset Essentials has been fully implemented,” Nye County Public Works Assistant Director Beau Gott told the Nye Commission during its Jan. 6 meeting. “This program will allow us to better evaluate, assign, prioritize and close out maintenance requests throughout the county… Once a request is in the system, an automatic email will be sent to the requester, stating that the request has been logged and will be evaluated and prioritized. Another email will be automatically sent when the request is completed and closed out.”

One of the major benefits of this new system, Gott detailed, is the inclusion of an interactive map that allows residents to pin-point the exact location they would like to see addressed. This eliminates the confusion some road maintenance requesters have experienced when being asked to provide an address for their request, which they may not know.

“You might live, say, on Prospector but your issue is off of Charleston Park, on the way to your home. So, you’ll be able to select that location on the map. It’s going to be a real benefit,” Gott said.

To file an online road maintenance request, visit NyeCountyNV.gov and scroll down to “Road Maintenance Request”. This link will take the user to Citizens Portal, where they will need to create an account with their name and email address. Once signed in, residents can use the map to search for the precise area they are concerned about and create a work request detailing the specific problem – asphalt patching/potholes, shoulder or ditch work, flood repair, etcetera. The status of the request can also be tracked using this program.

“Public works received 772 maintenance requests in 2025. We had 159 requested carried over from 2024, leaving us with a total of 931 requests for the year. Out of those requests, 391 of those were resolved in 2025, leaving us at about a 40% completion rate,” Gott detailed. “And that’s something we look forward to working on.”

As with any newly implemented system, there may be some hiccups along the way but Gott assured the public the department is there to help.

“If you’re having problems with your online maintenance request, feel free to call our office at 775-751-6262,” he remarked.

