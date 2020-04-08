New website will help older Nevadans deal with coronavirus

The state Aging and Disability Services Division has set up a new website to help senior Nevadans and their caregivers find resources in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The state Aging and Disability Services Division has set up a website created to help senior Nevadans and their caregivers find resources they need in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nevada CAN website, for Nevada COVID-19 Aging Network, is “focused on maintaining the quality of life for the 454,221 homebound elders in Nevada,” its homepage said. The state division worked with the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine, Nevada Senior Services and Nevada 2-1-1 to develop the site and its offerings.

The COVID-19 crisis “is by far the biggest challenge ever faced by the state- and nation-wide network of aging services professionals,” said Peter Reed, a gerontologist and director of the medical school’s Sanford Center for Aging, in a statement. “While people clearly recognize the public health, health care and financial crises underway, we need to also realize that there is an important aging services crisis unfolding in communities across our state with the potential for very serious consequences for Nevada’s older citizens.”

The site focuses on three priorities for seniors: daily essentials, such as food and prescription medications; telehealth services for assessments, psychiatry, primary care and other clinical services; and social support, with connections to remote programs for education, wellness and social engagement.

It also offers support resources for providers, including policy and funding guidance and statewide opportunities for collaboration and coordination.

The website address is nevada211.org/seniors-covid19-resources/.

“Nevada’s seniors are among the most vulnerable right now, and ensuring they have a way to get critical help is more important than ever,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “Whether it’s food, medicine, health assessments or just social interaction, these residents, especially those that are homebound, are in extra need of assistance right now as we take steps to slow the spread of this virus and protect Nevadans of all ages.”