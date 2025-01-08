New year, new board

Nye County The Nye County Commission's first meeting of 2025 took place Monday, Jan. 6 with all five board members present in the Tonopah Commissioners' Chambers.

Nye County On Monday, Jan. 6, Nye County Clerk Cori Freidhof administered the oath of office to recently elected Nye County Commissioners Ian Bayne, right, and John Koenig, second from right, as well as reelected commissioner Bruce Jabbour, third from right. These three join commissioners Debra Strickland and Ron Boskovich on the board.

It’s a brand new year and the Nye County Commission has a new makeup, with two recently elected members taking positions on the board, a third returning after a successful bid for re-election and a new chair tapped to lead the commission’s meetings over the next year.

Newcomer Ian Bayne was elected to his first term as Nye County commissioner, District 3, this past November. He replaces outgoing commissioner Donna Cox, who served a full 12 years and is now termed out.

Readers will likely recognize the newly elected district 2 representative, John Koenig, who previously sat on the board from 2016 to 2020. That seat was held by Frank Carbone from 2021 through 2024 and he did not seek another term last year.

Sitting commissioner Bruce Jabbour will remain on the board for another four years, having won his race for re-election. He was originally appointed to the commission in 2020 and was then required to run for formal election the first time in 2022 and again last year.

These three are joined by commissioners Ron Boskovich and Debra Strickland, who chaired the board in 2024. She passed the gavel over on Monday, Jan. 6, during the board’s first meeting of the year, with Boskovich taking up the mantle of leadership for 2025.

“Boskovich, who served as vice chair last year, was elected by a unanimous vote (of fellow commissioners),” an announcement from Nye County detailed. “Commissioner Debra Strickland was selected as vice chair.”

The Nye County commissioners also sit as a variety of other boards, including the Nye County Highway Commission and the Nye County Licensing and Liquor Board.

In the case of the highway commission, Jabbour was selected to take over as chair and Koenig, who is a member of the Nye County Regional Transportation Commission, was voted in as vice chair.

The liquor and licensing board is unique in that it includes six voting members – each of the five commissioners, as well as the Nye County sheriff.

“Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill was re-appointed to the chair of the county licensing and liquor board and newly elected commissioner Ian Bayne was selected as vice chair,” the county stated, adding, “All appointments are for one year.”

The Nye County Commission typically meets twice monthly on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. For meeting schedules and more information visit NyeCountyNV.gov

Readers can also subscribe at that website to receive notices of upcoming meetings and posted agendas.

