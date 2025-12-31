New Year’s Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31 - NEW YEAR’S EVE

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ VFW Post #10054, 5 p.m. $40 includes NY strip dinner served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Countdown begins after dinner. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Jackpot Joanie’s Casino, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 820 East St. 775-727-5211. Live music.

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m. 1731 NV-160. 775-600-7144. Live streaming of East Coast Ball Drop.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m. 1330 E Fifth St. 775-505-5161. Scarface theme party.

■ Shenanigan’s Pub, 7 p.m. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6367. Masquerade ball theme.

■ Pahrump Nugget Casino, beginning at 8 p.m. 681 NV-160. 775-751-6500. Mark Aston’s full band.

■ Lakeside Casino beginning at 8 p.m. 5870 Homestead Rd. 888-558-5253. Johnny & Treasure Duo.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499. DJ/KJ Jordan Piper.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m. 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. No Apologies band.

■ Rhinestone’s Country Bar & Dance Hall, 9 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003. Johnny B & The Road Dogs.

■ In AMARGOSA (37 miles from Pahrump), Longstreet Inn & Casino, 8 p.m. to midnight. $199 package for two includes two ribeye steak dinners and one hotel room. 8750 S. Hwy 373, 775-372-1777. Silk & Steel Dance Band, Frank & Dean with comedy, Cal Diamond as Neil.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 1

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe.

FRIDAY

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Square Dancing is back. What exactly is Square Dance? It’s an American folk-dance form that involves four couples in a square formation dancing to a specific sequence or series of steps announced or cued by a caller. Guaranteed exercise and smiles. Desert Squares of Pahrump invites the community to a free square dance lesson Tuesday, January 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., with subsequent Tuesday nights at a nominal fee. No partner is required, nor is any special clothing. No experience is needed. For more info, call Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914. Sessions will be conducted at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 NV 160.

