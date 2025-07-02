Next Trust Property Online Tax Sale is July 8 to July 10

The Nye County Treasurer’s Office will hold its next Trust Property Online Tax Sale from Tuesday, July 8 at 9 a.m. to Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Bidding opens at 9 a.m. on July 8 and closes at staggered times on July 10.

The auction will feature 30 parcels, all located in Pahrump, that are available for bidding, starting at $2,400.

Bidders must submit a $500 deposit in certified funds, plus a $35 processing fee, for a total of $535 by no later than 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 3. A 10% buyer’s premium, or $100 minimum, will be added to all winning bids. To avoid delay, it is strongly recommended to submit your deposit early. Settlement must be completed by 1 p.m. on July 14.

All properties are subject to change, and prospective bidders should visit the Treasurer’s Online-Only Tax Sale auction page at nyecountynv.gov/1118/2025-Online-Only-Tax-Sale-Auctions for updates and details.

The auction is hosted by Bid4Assets.com