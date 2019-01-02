NHP identifies man involved in fatal crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the Pahrump man who died as a result of a two-car collision on Thursday, Dec. 27.

Pahrump resident Steven John Howard, 57, was the driver who failed to yield to a stop sign at the intersection of Mesquite Avenue and Highway 160 on Thursday Dec. 27, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Howard was transported to Desert View Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

NHP has yet to identify the second individual driving a Toyota Prius southbound on Highway 160 at the time of the fatal crash.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the Pahrump man who died as a result of a two-car collision on Thursday, Dec. 27.

As stated in a media release, Steven John Howard, 57, was the driver who failed to yield to a stop sign on Mesquite Avenue at approximately 7:15 a.m.

“A gray Ford Escort was traveling eastbound on Mesquite Avenue, approaching State Route 160 at the same time a silver Toyota Prius was traveling southbound, approaching Mesquite Avenue,” the release stated. “The Ford Escort entered State Route 160 directly in front of a Toyota Prius. The Prius then struck the left side of the Escort.”

The release went on to state that Howard was transported to Desert View Hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased.

NHP officials did not provide information on the second individual involved in the collision.

The incident marks the Nevada Highway Patrol’s 61st fatal crash for 2018, resulting in 73 fatalities within the agency’s southern command, the release stated.

