Nighttime closure for all parks

A new ordinance that will be aimed at alleviating issues caused by homeless persons staying in area parks has been adopted and effective Feb. 9, all area parks will be closed at night to anyone who does not have express town permission to be there. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

As the month of August came to a close, so too did Petrack Park during nighttime hours, with officials establishing a temporary closure of the valley’s most centrally-located park between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. as they awaited the completion of a new parks and recreational facilities ordinance. Now that the ordinance has been adopted, these nighttime closure hours will be extending to all valley parks, meaning only those with permission from the town will be allowed to use them during these hours. The change takes effect the second week of February.

Enshrined in Town of Pahrump Bill No. 2025-03, the new ordinance amended chapter 18 of the Pahrump town code to include an entirely new list of definitions and regulations, one of which authorizes the town’s department of parks and recreation manager or their designee to establish the hours of closure for any of the town’s facilities, including its parks. The code emphasizes this with, “It is unlawful for any person to willfully or in a criminally negligent manner to… Enter or remain in any park, public plaza or recreation facility during hours of closure, unless authorized by the manager.”

The Pahrump Valley Times reached out to the county to learn whether such hours had been set and Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly confirmed that they were pending. “Effective date is Feb. 9,” Knightly reported. “All parks will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.”

Other additions to the code include prohibitions on glass beverage containers, alcoholic beverages unless for an authorized purpose, camping except for by authorized users, fires except for those in barbecue facilities, smoking in certain areas and more. There is a new section outlining “Children’s parks and play areas” which restricts these areas to parents, guardians, babysitters, caretakers or a designee who are accompanied by their child. There are also rules for animals, such as leash requirements, as well as a section addressing permits for events of 50 or more people.

“Any person found guilty of a violation of this chapter is guilty of a misdemeanor under the general laws of the state and Nevada and shall be punished by a fine not to exceed $1,000 or by imprisonment not to exceed six months, or by both such fine or imprisonment and additionally shall pay costs of suit,” the ordinance states. “In no case shall costs be suspended.”

The nighttime park closures were championed by Nye County Commissioner Ian Bayne, who brought the idea to the board last summer after experiencing increasing frustration with the crime and violent incidents associated with the presence of homeless individuals at Petrack Park. The proposal drew full support from his fellow commissioners and the bill amending the town code also passed with unanimous consent.

Pahrump has several parks, including:

■ Petrack Park

■ Ian Deutch Memorial Park and the Justin Leavitt Memorial Skate Park

■ Simkins Park

■ Kellogg Park

■ Blosser Park