‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!’ : Wulfenstein raises $5k for beds

Thanks to the generosity of PRS’ Wulfenstein Construction crew, the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is now thousands of dollars better off, money that will be used exclusively to build and fit out new beds for kids in Pahrump and the surrounding communities.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has one mission - providing safe, comfortable beds for kids to call their own. Community members can help make that happen at the Bunks Across America event this September.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers of all ages can take part in the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bunks Across America bed build, set for next month.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A recent donation from local construction crews has helped boost Sleep in Heavenly Peace's resources - just in time for the nonprofit's next big undertaking, Bunks Across America.

“No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!”

It’s the mission of Sleep in Heavenly Peace — a national organization dedicated to providing beds to children who do not have them — and it’s one that local construction crews with Pavement Recycling Systems Holdings Inc. (PRS) were very excited to support.

With an understanding of the impact a safe, comfortable bed can have on a developing youngster, Sleep in Heavenly Peace works on a 100% volunteer basis and donated dollars to fulfill its mission. In the Pahrump Valley, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace has been actively pursuing this mission for several years, beginning with chapter founder Gary Bennett and continuing today under the leadership of chapter president Carmen Murzyn.

“The PRS Holdings Foundation was founded by the employee-owners of PRS Holdings, Inc., an employee-owned company. The focus of the foundation is to support the communities where we live and work and to assist those in need. The employee-owners of PRS have strong ties to our local communities and are committed to creating a positive impact,” PRS President and CEO Steve Concannon told the Pahrump Valley Times.

“In Pahrump, our Wulfenstein Construction team raised $5,000 to support individuals in Nye County,” Concannon continued. “Many of our employee-owners in the area have small children and when they learned about the need for beds and blankets in the community, the Wulfenstein employees backed the cause.”

Murzyn and her team were obviously thrilled by the donation. “This is so, so wonderful, it’s going to help us out a lot so we can keep helping the kids in our town,” Murzyn remarked. “Thank you so much to the Wulfenstein crew, you are all awesome.”

And PRS’ support for Sleep in Heavenly Peace isn’t stopping at the donation. Concannon noted that the Wulfenstein Construction crew will also be helping the nonprofit with a massive undertaking next month.

Bunks Across America

“Apart from providing Sleep in Heavenly Peace with a grant, these employees will also volunteer during the ‘Bunks Across America’ event in September, supporting Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s goal of construction of 8,000 beds across all their branches. We believe it is crucial to contribute, not just through financial assistance, but also by offering our time to the Nye County community,” Concannon said.

Bunks Across America is a nationwide mobilization of each of the numerous chapters of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, bringing volunteers together for a single day of construction for the cause. The result is thousands of brand-new bed frames and the Nye County chapter’s goal is to have around two dozen of those credited to its local effort.

As chapter members continually emphasize, anyone can get involved in Bunks Across America, regardless of age or experience. Previous events have attracted volunteers as young as four, to those over 80.

“You don’t need any construction skills, we’ll train you right on site! You can exercise your existing skills or learn some new ones, all while helping to do something really amazing for kids in our community,” Murzyn encouraged.

The Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bunks Across America bed build will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2731 Woodchips Road.

For more information contact Murzyn at 775-910-8921 or visit SHPBeds.org

