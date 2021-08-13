A number of individuals at multiple school sites test positive for COVID-19 within the Nye school district

A letter from Nye County School District announced that a number of individuals at multiple school sites have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County School District Southern District office at 284 West Street in Pahrump.

In a Friday announcement from Nye County School District Superintendent Dr. Warren Schillingburg didn’t specify the number of individuals that tested positive or at which schools.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for transparency, we need to inform our school communities there have been a number of individuals at multiple school sites who have tested positive for COVID-19,” the letter states. “Whether staff or student, these individuals were placed on quarantine status based on CDC Guidelines.”

The district states in the letter that, “If an official from your school has not contacted you, your student was not impacted.”

Starting on Monday, each school will contact parents and guardians anytime a student or staff member is confirmed to be COVID-19 positive and placed on quarantine status. This communication will come via robocall, email and text message.

The letter also had the district’s COVID-19 screening CDC Guidelines.

The letter states, “It is imperative to keep your student home if they are experiencing any of the symptoms listed and follow the provided NCSD COVID-19 Screening CDC Guideline. The safety and well being of our students, staff, and community are at the forefront of our NCSD mission.”

