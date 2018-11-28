Nye Commissioner Dan Schinhofen injured in crash

Nye County Commissioner Dan Schinhofen was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning, Nov. 23rd.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County District 5 Commissioner Dan Schinhofen was briefly hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision on Friday morning. Schinhofen said despite his injuries, he plans to attend meetings coming up in early December.

Nye County Commissioner Dan Schinhofen was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning, Nov. 23rd.

Pahrump fire crews responded to the area of Homestead Road and Elderberry Drive just before 10 a.m.

Schinhofen, Nye County District 5 commissioner, was one of the drivers involved in the crash.

“Thankfully the grandkids were OK, and I just got my noggin shook around while still recovering from a concussion from a slip and fall last month,” Schinhofen said on Monday. “I was checked out at hospital and released as it seems that a concussion was the only injury.”

Despite his injuries, Schinhofen said he plans to continue day-to-day duties as county commissioner.

“I’ll be at the meetings on the 4th, 5th and 7th of December, but I am still dealing with the fractured disc, along with the usual and chronic spine pain,” he said. “I am laying low so I can finish out my term. Life goes on and so do I.”

Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews arrived on scene to find the accident as described, where one vehicle had struck the other from behind.

“There was no entrapment, however one patient was transported to the local hospital,” Lewis noted.

