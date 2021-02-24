67°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County “Backs the Blue”

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 24, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Blue ribbons tied to a fence provide a visual display of sup ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Blue ribbons tied to a fence provide a visual display of support for local law enforcement.
Getty Images Another way to show support for law enforcement, as provided for in Nye County's " ...
Getty Images Another way to show support for law enforcement, as provided for in Nye County's "Blue County" resolution, is with blue lighting.

They are the keepers of the peace, protecting and serving their communities day in and day out, on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ready to respond when duty calls.

They put their own lives and safety at risk in order to ensure the safety of others, often without acknowledgement or recognition, sometimes in the face of all-out opposition, and still they continue to do their duty.

They are members of law enforcement and in Nye County, commissioners want to make certain that the men and women of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office know just how much their local community supports and appreciates them.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Nye County commissioners gave unanimous approval to a resolution declaring Nye as a “Blue County”, one that “backs the blue” in support of all law enforcement officers.

The resolution was brought forward by Pahrump resident Helene Williams, who said she was looking for a simple, easy way for herself and her fellow residents to visually display their support and gratitude for law enforcement, so that those who serve in such a capacity can see the signs of that support as they patrol their communities.

“I think that our county is joining many others throughout our nation to support the blue. They deserve so much more. Thank you for supporting,” Williams told commissioners that afternoon.

The motion to adopt the resolution was put forward by commissioner Leo Blundo, with a quick second from commissioner Donna Cox. Before the motion came to a vote, commission chair Debra Strickland turned to Williams to ask, how can residents go about taking part in the endeavor to show support for the Nye County Sheriff’s Office?

Williams said the answer is quite straightforward, with minimal effort required. A small token of support in the form of a blue ribbon or a blue light is all that is needed.

“What my husband and I have done is, at the entrance to our gates, we have two blue lights and they are on all night long,” Williams explained. “Even a ribbon on your gate or at your front door, just so that when officers are driving through the community, during the day or at night, they know there is support our there for them… It’s a simple act. A blue ribbon doesn’t take very much, it doesn’t cost very much and it means so much from the heart when we do it.”

The small but heartfelt act of proposing, and passing, the resolution is something by which Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly was obviously touched, with Wehrly telling the Pahrump Valley Times that she and her team are proud to be a valued and valuable part of the community.

“The primary mission of my administration has been to provide services, support and protection within the guidelines of local, state and federal laws, as guaranteed by the state and United States constitutions. As you know, unlike chiefs of police and their officers, who are appointed by local government, the sheriff is chosen by the people of the county through the election process. The sheriff and deputies work for and represent the people of the county. It is true, we keep the peace, however, we also work seamlessly within the county structure to ensure we all, the residents and visitors alike, benefit from our combined decisions. I think the ‘blue’ resolution speaks volumes that confirm we, the sheriff and deputies and our administration, are part of Nye County and stand together, with and for Nye County,” Wehrly stated in response to the adoption of the resolution.

The resolution, No. 2021-05, reads, “Whereas, Nye County relies on law enforcement officers to keep our community and neighborhoods safe, enforce our laws and respond in times of crisis, and… everyday law enforcement officers put their lives in jeopardy to defend others… Nye County recognizes the selfless service provided by our law enforcement, and… Nye County expresses unwavering support for our law enforcement officers, who put their lives on the line each day to make our community a safe place to live.

“Now therefore, be it resolved, that the Nye County commissioners reiterate and declare their continuing support of the “Blue” and encourage Nye County residents to do so by voluntarily adding ‘blue’ to their home in the form of ribbons and lights, turning ‘blue to back the blue’ for all Nye County law enforcement,” the resolution concludes.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NCSO Capt. David Boruchowitz said upward of 1,000 area resid ...
Public memorial service held for Bailiff
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A poignant rifle salute carried out by members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard capped off a 4-hour memorial service for longtime Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith, who died Monday, Jan. 18 at a Las Vegas Hospital after suffering from health problems related to COVID-19.

NDOT The internships take place May through August 2021 and pay up to $19 per hour, depending o ...
NDOT is looking for paid summer interns
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is accepting applications for summer internships through Feb. 26.

Getty Images Corvus has an additional 20 holes either pending or planned in this phase of dril ...
Corvus announces additional results of Beatty mines
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Corvus Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, announced it has received results from five additional drill holes in the new Lynnda Strip oxide gold discovery, according to the press release.

Getty Images
Analysis: Online holiday shopping grew almost 50%
Staff Report

Online retail sales during the holiday season exploded in 2020 according to preliminary analysis by spending tracker Mastercard SpendingPulse, as people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic turned to the Internet to purchase gifts for friends and family.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 980 Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Xpress Detail and ...
New vehicle detail business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

From your wheels to your roof, a brand new auto detailing business is up and running in town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
COVID-19 Task Force notes positive trends across state
Staff Report

The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force met today to discussed updates from their respective agencies and departments, noting significant improvement in the trends across all indicators. The state biostatistician noted Nevada is seeing data comparable to what was observed at the lowest level after the summer surge.

Getty Images The winning selections will be announced by the SSSCU Scholarship Committee and wi ...
Credit union launches scholarship program
Staff Report

Silver State Schools Credit Union on Friday announced its 2021 scholarship program, which has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to graduating Nevada high school seniors since 1989.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Medicaid and Check Up are now serving a record number of p ...
Nevada Medicaid enrolls record 810,000 residents
Staff Report

Nevada Medicaid, the state- and federally funded health insurance program, has hit record enrollment, with one out of every four Nevadans currently being served by the program.