Nye County “Backs the Blue”

They are the keepers of the peace, protecting and serving their communities day in and day out, on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ready to respond when duty calls.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Blue ribbons tied to a fence provide a visual display of support for local law enforcement.

Getty Images Another way to show support for law enforcement, as provided for in Nye County's "Blue County" resolution, is with blue lighting.

They put their own lives and safety at risk in order to ensure the safety of others, often without acknowledgement or recognition, sometimes in the face of all-out opposition, and still they continue to do their duty.

They are members of law enforcement and in Nye County, commissioners want to make certain that the men and women of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office know just how much their local community supports and appreciates them.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Nye County commissioners gave unanimous approval to a resolution declaring Nye as a “Blue County”, one that “backs the blue” in support of all law enforcement officers.

The resolution was brought forward by Pahrump resident Helene Williams, who said she was looking for a simple, easy way for herself and her fellow residents to visually display their support and gratitude for law enforcement, so that those who serve in such a capacity can see the signs of that support as they patrol their communities.

“I think that our county is joining many others throughout our nation to support the blue. They deserve so much more. Thank you for supporting,” Williams told commissioners that afternoon.

The motion to adopt the resolution was put forward by commissioner Leo Blundo, with a quick second from commissioner Donna Cox. Before the motion came to a vote, commission chair Debra Strickland turned to Williams to ask, how can residents go about taking part in the endeavor to show support for the Nye County Sheriff’s Office?

Williams said the answer is quite straightforward, with minimal effort required. A small token of support in the form of a blue ribbon or a blue light is all that is needed.

“What my husband and I have done is, at the entrance to our gates, we have two blue lights and they are on all night long,” Williams explained. “Even a ribbon on your gate or at your front door, just so that when officers are driving through the community, during the day or at night, they know there is support our there for them… It’s a simple act. A blue ribbon doesn’t take very much, it doesn’t cost very much and it means so much from the heart when we do it.”

The small but heartfelt act of proposing, and passing, the resolution is something by which Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly was obviously touched, with Wehrly telling the Pahrump Valley Times that she and her team are proud to be a valued and valuable part of the community.

“The primary mission of my administration has been to provide services, support and protection within the guidelines of local, state and federal laws, as guaranteed by the state and United States constitutions. As you know, unlike chiefs of police and their officers, who are appointed by local government, the sheriff is chosen by the people of the county through the election process. The sheriff and deputies work for and represent the people of the county. It is true, we keep the peace, however, we also work seamlessly within the county structure to ensure we all, the residents and visitors alike, benefit from our combined decisions. I think the ‘blue’ resolution speaks volumes that confirm we, the sheriff and deputies and our administration, are part of Nye County and stand together, with and for Nye County,” Wehrly stated in response to the adoption of the resolution.

The resolution, No. 2021-05, reads, “Whereas, Nye County relies on law enforcement officers to keep our community and neighborhoods safe, enforce our laws and respond in times of crisis, and… everyday law enforcement officers put their lives in jeopardy to defend others… Nye County recognizes the selfless service provided by our law enforcement, and… Nye County expresses unwavering support for our law enforcement officers, who put their lives on the line each day to make our community a safe place to live.

“Now therefore, be it resolved, that the Nye County commissioners reiterate and declare their continuing support of the “Blue” and encourage Nye County residents to do so by voluntarily adding ‘blue’ to their home in the form of ribbons and lights, turning ‘blue to back the blue’ for all Nye County law enforcement,” the resolution concludes.

