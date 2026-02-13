Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland discusses reelection campaign

50°F
/ Pahrump Valley Times
February 13, 2026 - 5:20 am
 
Updated February 13, 2026 - 6:35 am

District 5 Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland is seeking reelection this year with the aim of serving another term.

“This is by far the best job I’ve ever had,” Strickland enthused.

Strickland was elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 2018 and reelected in 2022.

“I understand what our next moves need to be from a perspective of someone who’s lived here for a long time,” Strickland said about her reelection campaign.

When reflecting on her time in public office, Strickland highlighted her dedication to Nye County’s community as always being incredibly important.

“I’m here to work hard to serve the people, and I have done that from day one,” Strickland told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Reelection goals

Strickland said focusing on economic opportunity in Nye County is one of the priorities in her reelection campaign.

“When you sit as a county commissioner, you get the opportunity at times to help companies come here … so the economic development opportunity is when we see a good business that’s going to have well-paying jobs,” the commissioner said.

Public lands and access to outdoor resources are another area of focus in Strickland’s reelection campaign.

“Strickland has been a strong voice for public lands stewardship and responsible access, supporting public access over private ownership. She will work with regional partnerships and support conservation priorities,” stated a press release about Strickland’s reelection bid.

Water rights are another focal point in Strickland’s reelection campaign. “Strickland has the knowledge and experience to lead the charge on protecting water rights and local control,” the press release read further.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up here farming with my family, and that’s when I learned the value of water and what water rights were and how important it was to protect that resource,” Strickland explained.

For more information about Debra Strickland’s reelection campaign for District 5 Nye County commissioner, visit debrastrickland.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

