Nye County Commissioner Ron Boskovich announces reelection bid

District 4 Nye County Commissioner and Chair of the Board of County Commissioners Ron Boskovich announced his bid for reelection last week.

“It’s probably the best job I’ve ever had, not because of the pay, but because of the feeling of accomplishment and being able to help out the community that I’ve been in for 29 years,” Boskovich told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Boskovich was elected to the Nye County Commission in 2022. He was named as chair in 2025 and recently reelected as the commission’s chair for 2026.

“It’s really cool each day to know that you’ve done the best you can and that you’re actually making impactful changes that help an awful lot of people,” Boskovich explained.

Reelection focuses

When speaking about his reelection campaign, Boskovich highlighted public safety as an issue he wants to prioritize.

“Public safety is the first responsibility of local government,” stated Boskovich’s reelection press release. “It is a quality-of-life issue for our residents and the community.”

Homelessness is another issue Boskovich wants to focus on. “Homelessness is a growing concern in Pahrump, and ignoring it only makes the problem worse. We need solutions that are humane, practical, and responsible to taxpayers,” the press release read further.

“I am compassionate and I do have empathy for all folks,” Boskovich said when speaking about homelessness in the community.

Boskovich noted being business-friendly and creating a strong local economy as another priority when discussing his reelection campaign.

“It should not be buried or burdened in red tape, in my opinion,” Boskovich further told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We’re going to keep working toward making that as good as we can make it out here.”

Collaboration

When speaking about his bid for reelection, Boskovich emphasized that helping all of Nye County, not only the people in his district, has always been important for him.

“I believe in the good of all of us here and I think at the end of the day, we’re all sort of striving for very similar things,” Boskovich said. “Again, I will close with this: this is definitely a ‘we’ thing, not a ‘me’ thing.”

For more information about Ron Boskovich’s reelection campaign for District 4 Nye County commissioner, visit ronaldboskovich.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

