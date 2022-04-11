Nye County deputies shoot 2 suspects near California border in high-speed pursuit

Nye County Sheriff”s Office deputies shot two suspects early Monday morning along Highway 372 near the California border just west of Pahrump.

Nye County Sheriff”s Office deputies shot two suspects early Monday morning along Highway 372 near the California border just west of Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The deputies were assisting California Highway Patrol and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office with a high-speed pursuit into Pahrump when a suspect began shooting at the patrol vehicles, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Nye County’s SWAT team shot two suspects, according to reports from the sheriff’s office. Both were transported to the hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said more details will be released at a media briefing on Wednesday morning in Pahrump.