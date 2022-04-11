51°F
Nye County deputies shoot 2 suspects near California border in high-speed pursuit

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 11, 2022 - 4:55 pm
 
Nye County Sheriff”s Office deputies shot two suspects early Monday morning along Highway 372 ...
Nye County Sheriff”s Office deputies shot two suspects early Monday morning along Highway 372 near the California border just west of Pahrump.

The deputies were assisting California Highway Patrol and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office with a high-speed pursuit into Pahrump when a suspect began shooting at the patrol vehicles, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Nye County’s SWAT team shot two suspects, according to reports from the sheriff’s office. Both were transported to the hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said more details will be released at a media briefing on Wednesday morning in Pahrump.

THE LATEST
(Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times) Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont resigned on Satur ...
Nye County treasurer abruptly resigns
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

In a special-called meeting on Monday, Nye County Commissioners appointed Mark Kampf to serve as interim county treasurer. It comes amid the abrupt resignation of Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont who sent an email to county commissioners on Saturday saying he was quitting the job, effective immediately. Prudhont cited widespread dysfunction within the office as his primary reason to step down.

About 15 advocates from Desert Haven Animal Society demonstrated opposite a group of about 50 s ...
Demonstrators clash over control of animal shelter
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

About 15 advocates from Desert Haven Animal Society demonstrated opposite a group of about 50 supporting Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone on Sunday at the junction of highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump.

Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Intuitive Souls Bands won the Battle of the Bands.
Pahrump Music Festival attracts 28,000 attendees
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Intuitive Souls Band — a neo-soul, R&B and jazz fusion group — won the Battle of the Bands competition.

Nye County Republican candidates will sound-off in a series of upcoming town hall debates begin ...
Republican candidates will meet in upcoming debates
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Republican candidates will sound-off in a series of upcoming town hall debates beginning this month at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump. The debates will be jointly held by the Nye County Republican Party, Pahrump Valley Times/Tonopah Times-Bonanza and Goldfield News and KPVM-TV. It’s the third time the three organizations have held debates.

Sixteen neighbors who live near the property at 1130 China Street in Pahrump sent a letter to t ...
Commission rules Pahrump home a ‘public nuisance’
Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Calvada Estate neighbors say livestock, foul conditions at the China Street property are attracting rodents and flies.

Charles Holman and Merrisa Ogden are charged with murder in warrants issued from Nye County. Th ...
2 arrested in Pahrump woman’s fatal overdose
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Two of three people sought on murder charges in the drug-related death of a Pahrump woman were arrested this week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association Inc. is increasing its residenti ...
Why Valley Electric fees will rise 70 percent next month
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc. is increasing some rates by more than 70 percent in May because of an increase in cost of fuels and other industry regulation initiatives. Here’s how it could affect you.