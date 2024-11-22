Nye County diesel tax hearing delayed

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County voters turned down a proposal for a local diesel tax but Nye County Public Works is hoping commissioners will authorize the tax instead.

The public hearing on a request for Nye County commissioners to establish a Nye County-specific diesel tax of five cents per gallon has been delayed.

The board had originally set a time and date for the discussion for yesterday, Thursday, Nov. 20 but with cold and flu season in full swing, sickness has caused that date to be pushed back.

“We are only resetting the date and time for the public hearing. There will not be a vote on that item today other than to re-set the date and time of the hearing,” Nye County Public Works Director Tom Bolling told the Pahrump Valley Times early Thursday morning.

“The hearing set for today is postponed due to an ill employee not getting the advertisements out correctly. Therefore, we did not meet Nevada Revised Statute noticing requirements for the public hearing for decision on the bill,” he explained.

The diesel tax public hearing has now been moved to the Tuesday, Dec. 3 commission meeting, set for 10 a.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump or 101 Radar Road in Tonopah.

Those who cannot attend but who are interested in commenting on the item can do so via teleconference by calling 888-585-9008 and entering conference room number 255-432-824. The meeting can also be watched online at NyeCountyNV.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com