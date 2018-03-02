Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign outside of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Tina Marie Carrillo was charged on Feb. 16 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Jeffry Alberto Fonseca-Gomez was charged on Feb. 16 with sexual assault, a felony.

• Willard Doyle Overton was charged on Feb. 20 with sexual assault upon a child under 14 years of age, two counts and lewdness with a child under 14 years of age, both felonies.

• James Robert Haight Jr. was charged on Feb. 13 with violation of written promise to appear and failure to appear, both misdemeanors.

• Andrea Louise Rumage was charged on Feb. 21 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.