Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Brian Roy Miller was charged on May 3 with possession of a controlled substance; and offense involving stolen vehicle, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Richard James Adams was charged on May 7 with battery with a deadly weapon, a felony; and driving under the influence of alcohol and throwing substance at or willfully damaging bicycle or motor vehicle, loss of $25 to $250, both misdemeanors.

• Carolyn Hock was charged on May 8 with offense involving stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Philycia Storm Oliver was charged on May 14 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and resisting public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

•Jose Luis Colon-Rodriguez was charged on May 14 with grand larceny of firearm; unlawful possession of firearm; offense involving stolen firearm; and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Shawn Alexander McNally was charged on May 14 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and exploitation of an older person, a gross misdemeanor.

• Sheri Larene Lewis was charged on May 14 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Danielle Renee Gummere was charged on May 16 with possession of a controlled substance, two counts; unlawful use of a controlled substance; prohibited person in possession of a firearm, two counts; and trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance, all felonies.

• Kenneth James Willhite was charged on May 16 with battery by a prisoner, a felony; and unlawful acts related to human excrement or bodily fluid, a misdemeanor.

• Sankona Loveveltemal Graham was charged on May 16 with child abuse and neglect, a felony; and domestic battery and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Arlo B. Novotny was charged on May 16 with battery by strangulation, a felony.

• Aaron McElroy Williams was charged on April 30 with battery and attempted petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

• Michael Kenneth Williams was charged on April 30 with domestic battery, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Nathasha Adeline Martinez was charged on April 30 with duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property, a misdemeanor.

• Joseph Nelle was charged on April 30 with animals running at large; and allowing animal to attack other, both misdemeanors.

• Reginald Lee Smith was charged on May 1 with driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; and using handheld wireless communications device to type or enter text, send or read data, engage in nonvoice communication or engage in voice communications without use of hands-free device, both misdemeanors.

• Michael John Lahey was charged on May 1 with animals running at large, a misdemeanor.

• Acacia Louise Ochoa was charged on May 1 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Tyler James Taylor was charged on May 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a firearm when under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance or other intoxicating substance, both misdemeanors.

• John Michael Dillman was charged on May 7 with resisting public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Angela Lynn McDonald aka Angela Lynn Cobb aka Angela Lynn Smith was charged on May 7 with obstructing public officer, two counts; and unlawful trespass upon land, both misdemeanors.

• Albert Millard Heiberger was charged on May 7 with obstructing public officer and no registration on off-highway vehicle while on highway, both misdemeanors.

• Katherine Kazzar Alexander was charged on May 10 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Eric Wychunas was charged on May 16 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Robert Martin Fancher was charged on May 16 with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.