Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Nye County District Attorney's Office

• Isayah Lefave was charged on July 9 with Grand larceny of a motor vehicle, a felony; and duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property and use or possession of firearm by child under the age of 18 years, both misdemeanors.

• Kristie Hope Slemmer was charged on July 17 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’; tail lamps required and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

• Damian Anthony Koklas was charged on July 18 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Angel N. Villafana was charged on July 18 with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jacob Michael McDonald was charged on July 19 with duty to stop at scene of accident involving death or personal injury, a felony.

• Joseph Lawrence Lepage was charged on July 19 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia and duties of operator of off-highway vehicle on highway, both misdemeanors.

• William Dean Wade was charged on July 19 with felon in possession of firearm(s); habitual criminal, two counts; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Tammy Lee Little was charged on July 19 with battery by a prisoner, a felony; and battery upon a peace officer, a gross misdemeanor.

• Thomas Jay Clawson was charged on July 19 with burglary; and battery by a prisoner, both felonies; and battery; wrongful possession, abandonment or alteration of cart or serial number; and resisting public officer, all misdemeanors.

• Chad Alan Berkness was charged on July 20 with burglary, three counts; unlawful possession, making, altering, forgery or counterfeiting of sales receipt or inventory pricing label, three counts, both felonies; and unlawful trespass upon land, three counts; obtaining money under false pretenses, two counts; and attempted obtaining money under false pretenses, all misdemeanors.

• Brandi Ann Tassler was charged on July 20 with burglary, three counts; unlawful possession, making, altering, forgery or counterfeiting of sales receipt or inventory pricing label, three counts, both felonies; and unlawful trespass upon land, three counts; obtaining money under false pretenses, two counts; and attempted obtaining money under false pretenses, all misdemeanors.

• Vikki Darlene Bush was charged on July 20 with first degree kidnapping with assistance of child; and burglary, both felonies.

• Michael Granger was charged on July 25 with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

• Lynette Dawn Sandquist was charged on July 11 with neglect of an older or vulnerable person, a gross misdemeanor.

• Jerry Lynn Duffell was charged on July 12 with damage to prison or jail, a gross misdemeanor; and petit larceny and unlawful trespass upon land, both misdemeanors.

• Rosezella Brown was charged with on July 20 with misuse of 9-1-1 system, three counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Paul E. Crenshaw was charged on July 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Amanda Rose Nogera was charged on June 22 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Anthony Peter Provenza was charged on June 25 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Luke P. Nasby was charged on June 25 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Maja Pantic was charged on June 25 with reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

• Rhonda Jeffery was charged on June 27 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Dylan M. Hendrix was charged on June 28 with obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Michael Welch was charged on June 28 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Pierce Kupfer-Jimenez was charged on June 28 with obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Mark Wilson was charged on July 2 with battery, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Steven Zachary Tewsley was charged on July 3 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Louren Allen King was charged on July 5 with injury to property, a misdemeanor.

• Darren Chris Eulo was charged on July 5 with unlawful trespass upon land, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Justin Dewayne Jenkins was charged on July 6 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Randall John Backus was charged on July 9 with unlawful trespass upon land, and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Alberto Francisco Aguilar Mendoza was charged on July 17 with offense involving stolen property, a misdemeanor.

• Glenn Gerald Quy was charged on July 17 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• William Robert Nichols was charged on July 18 with unlawful possession of a hypodermic device, a misdemeanor.

• Freddie Martinez Jr. was charged on July 19 with driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; certain unlawful acts; and security for payment of tort liabilities required, all misdemeanors.

• Aaron Seth Taylor was charged on July 19 with failure of convicted person to notify local law enforcement officer of change of address, a misdemeanor.

• Peggy Lynne Nuss was charged on July 19 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Adam Thomas Harris was charged on July 23 with driving while license canceled, revoked or suspended; tail lamps required; and license plate lamp required, all misdemeanors.

• Christina Renae Robison was charged on July 24 with driving while license canceled, revoked or suspended, a misdemeanor.

• Gina Louise Bustillos was charged on July 25 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Tyler Richard Anderson was charged on July 25 with domestic battery; injury to property; and assault, two counts, all misdemeanors.