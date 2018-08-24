Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Diane Lee Lake was charged on Aug. 1 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Tanya L. DeVaul was charged on Aug. 6 with possession of a controlled substance; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Hunter A. Anderson was charged on Aug. 6 with child abuse and neglect, a felony; battery upon an officer, two counts, a gross misdemeanor; and domestic battery, resisting public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

• Robert Polk aka Robert Antonio Polk aka Robert Anthony Polk aka Tony Lamont Polk was charged on Aug. 6 with theft and embezzlement, both felonies.

• Angel DeJesus Maldonado was charged on Aug. 6 with obtaining or possessing credit card or debit card or identifying description of credit card, credit account or debit card without consent of cardholder, a felony.

• Michael Wilson was charged on Aug. 7 with murder with use of a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit murder; destroying evidence, two counts; and being an accessory to murder, two counts, all felonies.

• Dakota Saldivar was charged on Aug. 7 with murder with use of a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit murder; destroying evidence, two counts; and being an accessory to murder, two counts, all felonies.

• Kyle Ray Batalias was charged on Aug. 8 with abuse of an older or vulnerable person, a felony.

• Robert Abraham Bakkedahl was charged on Aug. 10 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Josephine Marie Mariano was charged on Aug. 13 with child abuse and neglect, a felony.

• Vicky Eyserbeck was charged on Aug. 13 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and no registration and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

• Lucille Macias was charged on Aug. 16 with invasion of the home; burglary; and unlawful acts related to human excrement or bodily fluid, all felonies; and battery upon a peace officer and indecent or obscene exposure, both gross misdemeanors.

• Evan James Spencer-Torres was charged on July 6 with driving without a valid license, a misdemeanor.

• David Weil was charged on July 27 with unlawful trespass upon land and injury to other property, both misdemeanors.

•Shaleka Wilkins-Cole was charged on July 27 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• William Robert Nichols was charged on July 31 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jason Michael Baldwin was charged on Aug. 1 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Shaun Beasley was charged on Aug. 6 with vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’ and driving without a valid license, both misdemeanors.

• Ryan Arron Howard was charged on Aug. 6 with driving under the influence of alcohol and tail lamps required, both misdemeanor.

• Janet Lee Woods was charged on Aug. 6 with wrongful possession, abandonment or alteration of cart or serial number, a misdemeanor.

• Marc F. Etienne was charged on Aug. 7 with battery and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

• Robert Anthony Botello was charged on Aug. 9 with operating motor vehicle without registration or plate; driving without a valid license; and no insurance, all misdemeanors.

• Diane Lee Lake was charged on Aug. 13 with unlawful trespass upon land and theft, both misdemeanors.