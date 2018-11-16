Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Thinkstock The Nye County District Attorney’s office provided the information.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Rainie Amanda Meeks was charged on Oct. 8 with harbor, conceal, aid felon, a felony and obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Joshua Lee Ferrer was charged on Oct. 9 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and license plate lamp required; and drive on instruction permit without other adult present, both misdemeanors.

• Edward Leon Kruse was charged on Oct. 9 with obtaining money under false pretenses, a felony; and engaging in business or submitting bid without license, a misdemeanor.

• Christopher Allen Aker was charged on Oct. 24 with unlawful possession of firearm; bribery; perjury; and offering false instrument for filing or record, all felonies; and driving without a valid license and license plate lamp required, both misdemeanors.

• David Franklin White was charged on Oct. 25 with sale of a controlled substance, first offense, four counts; habitual criminal, three counts; and transportation of a controlled substance, first offense, two counts, all felonies.

• Amanda Jean Seaton was charged on Oct. 25 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• John Harley Counts was charged on Oct. 29 with offense involving stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and failure to attach registration to off-highway vehicle on highway and a misdemeanor.

• Anthony Peter Provenza was charged on Oct. 29 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; indecent or obscene exposure, a gross misdemeanor; and obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Melissa Perez was charged on Sept. 26 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Gregory B. Folk was charged on Oct. 11 with reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

• Sherler Earl Harris III was charged on Oct. 11 with child endangerment, a gross misdemeanor and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jesus Hurtado was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Gregory B. Folk was charged on Oct. 22 with failure to yield at marked sign; and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.

• David Devine was charged on Oct. 22 with violation of order for protection against domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

• Richard Joseph Duff was charged on Oct. 22 with driving under the influence of alcohol and operating motor vehicle without registration or plate, both misdemeanors.

• Kurtis C. Canty was charged on Oct. 22 with unlawful trespass upon land and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Marcello V. Napolitano was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Gary J. Barber was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Justin Samuel Farrar was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Frank Nittie was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Richard Joseph Neill was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Vanessa Diaz was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Christerpher D. Dillon was charged on Oct. 23 with injury to other property, a misdemeanor.

• Ashley M. Hansen was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Justin DeWayne Jenkins was charged on Oct. 23 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Zachery Michael Linscott was charged on Oct. 23 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Randall John Backus was charged on Oct. 30 with misuse of 9-1-1 system, two counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Karl Orion Patterson was charged on Oct. 31 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.