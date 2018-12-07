Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Sarah R. Klawitter was charged on Oct. 30 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and driving without a valid license; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to wear safety belt while driving motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.

• Veronica Marie Acedo aka Veronica Marie Garcia was charged on Nov. 6 with violation of extended harassment/stalking protective order; habitual criminal; unlawful possession of stun device, all felonies.

• Michael Francis Amrhein was charged on Nov. 14 with trafficking in schedule I controlled substances, 4 to 14 grams, a felony.

• Marsha April Brooker was charged on Nov. 14 with burglary, a felony.

• David Shannon Van Skike was charged on Nov. 19 with obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person to harm or impersonate person, to obtain certain nonpublic records or for other unlawful purpose, a felony; and obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Charles Allen Lafferty was charged on Nov. 19 with attempted escape, a felony; and obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Christopher James Lenox was charged on Nov. 19 with offense involving stolen vehicle, a felony.

• Kristopher Nicholas Wood was charged on Nov. 19 with domestic battery by strangulation, a felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Steve K. Grider was charged on Nov. 13 with domestic battery, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Kristopher L. Pontillo was charged on Nov. 14 with battery on an older person, a gross misdemeanor.

• Jayme McCoy was charged on Nov. 14 with damage to prisons and jails, a gross misdemeanor.

• Jennifer Kelly Otis was charged on Nov. 15 with use of system providing telephone number to be used in emergency when no actual or perceived emergency exists, a gross misdemeanor, and obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Clifford French was charged on Nov. 16 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Joshua Paul Gerecke was charged on Nov. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Breyanna M. Brewer was charged on Nov. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Paul Runnion was charged on Nov. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Andriel Justine Vertrees was charged on Nov. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Miranda Schneider was charged on Nov. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Kaelyn Hulet was charged on Nov. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Annette Rodriguez was charged on Nov. 19 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Michelle Irene Doran was charged on Nov. 19 with possession of dangerous drug without prescription, a gross misdemeanor; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Lance Edward Gals was charged on Nov. 19 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Trina Lee Cable was charged on Nov. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Vincent Anthony Scocozzo was charged on Nov. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jaime Errol Propps was charged on Nov. 19 with driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; certain unlawful acts; and security for payment of tort liabilities required, all misdemeanors.

• Michelle Irene Doran was charged on Nov. 20 with invasion of the home, a felony; and domestic battery, battery, and unlawful trespass upon land, all misdemeanors.

• Rachel L. Sota was charged on Nov. 26 with possession of dangerous drug without prescription, a gross misdemeanor.