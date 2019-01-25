Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Erika L. Stoddard was charged on Jan. 7 with offense involving stolen vehicle, a felony.

• Jason Thomas Beck was charged on Jan. 8 with leaving the scene of crash involving death or personal injury; child abuse or neglect; and carrying concealed weapon(s), two counts, all felonies.

• Jonni S. Marchess was charged on Jan. 8 with battery with use of a deadly weapon, a felony.

• Jacob Aaron Patrick Barker was charged on Jan. 8 with battery by a prisoner, two counts, a felony; and unlawful act related to human excrement or bodily fluid, first offense, a gross misdemeanor.

• Shaun Michael Miller was charged on Jan. 9 with prohibited person in possession of firearm; unlawfully allowing child to be present during commission of certain situations which involve controlled substance other than marijuana; possession of controlled substance, two counts; conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; and habitual criminal, all felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Sara Mayer was charged on Jan. 9 with unlawfully allowing child to be present during commission of certain situations which involve controlled substance other than marijuana; possession of controlled substance, two counts; conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, all felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Brandi Ann Tassler was charged on Jan. 11 with child abuse or neglect, a felony.

• Jeffrey Allan Horton was charged on Jan. 14 with unlawful possession of firearm and carrying concealed weapon(s), both felonies.

• Danyal Rae Smith was charged on Jan. 17 with battery with use of a deadly weapon, a felony.

• David Scott Faber was charged on Jan. 18 with coercion with use of force, a felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Michael Anthony Fantauzzo was charged on Jan. 18 with burglary and coercion with use of force, both felonies; and domestic battery, two counts and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

• Terri L. Mann was charged on Dec. 13 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Raymond B. Glasper II was charged on Dec. 19 with speeding, 31-40 mph over limit and eluding peace officer, both misdemeanors.

• Jose L. Luzunaris Gierbolini was charged on Dec. 20 with driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended; operating motor vehicle without registration or plate; security for payment of tort liabilities required; and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.

• Randall John Backus was charged on Dec. 27 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Thomas Alvin Brogan was charged on Dec. 28 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• David L. Nunez was charged on Dec. 28 with domestic battery and coercion, both misdemeanors.

• Richard L. Rowland Jr. was charged on Jan. 4 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Alice M. Hart was charged on Jan. 4 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Hayley Frances Hawks was charged on Jan. 4 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Myles Joseph Samland was charged on Jan. 7 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Ronald Calvin Brogan was charged on Jan. 7 with violation of order for protection against domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

• Nathen W. Hall was charged on Jan. 7 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Brandon Ross-Handley was charged on Jan. 7 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Alyssa Ann Goldstein was charged on Jan. 7 with domestic battery, injury to other property, and interception, interruption or delay of message sent over telephone line, all misdemeanors.

• Douglas Joseph Herich aka Douglas Joseph was charged on Jan. 7 with driving without a valid license and suspended registration or license plate, both misdemeanors.

• David Richard Zanette was charged on Jan. 9 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Edward Hudkins was charged on Jan. 9 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Marcello V. Napolitano was charged on Jan. 11 with obstructing public officer and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

• Edward G. Martinez was charged on Jan. 18 with battery, a misdemeanor.

•Charge dismissed: Ashley Nicole Kehoe had been charged on July 20 with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. The charge has been dismissed.