Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Jaime Errol Propps was charged on Jan. 15 with eluding a peace officer with endangerment to person(s) or property, a felony; and failure to use turn signal; failure to stop at marked stop sign, six counts; speeding 21-30 mph over limit, two counts; speeding 31-40 mph over limit, three counts; speeding 41 mph or more over limit, three counts; unlawful pass on the left, two counts; unlawful pass on the right; failure to maintain travel lane; and driving while license cancelled, revoked or suspended, all misdemeanors.

• Anthony Nick Busse was charged on Jan. 15 with grand larceny of a motor vehicle; offense involving stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Brandi Ann Tassler was charged on Jan. 16 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Melanie Brahmsteadt was charged on Jan. 23 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Jerad Michael Boyer was charged on Jan. 24 with unlawful possession of firearm; possession of a controlled substance; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Kama Christian Morris was charged on Jan. 24 with unlawful possession of firearm; possession of a controlled substance; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Gilbert Jess Rivera was charged on Jan. 10 with obstructing a public officer and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Joseph Lee Atwood was charged on Jan. 10 with driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding 11-20 mph over; and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.

• Leo Alexander was charged on Jan. 10 with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane, both misdemeanors.

• Osbaldo Colon Pinedo was charged on Jan. 10 with driving under the influence of alcohol and license plate lamp required.

• Jason Thomas Beck was charged on Jan. 10 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Brad Leonard Selbach was charged on Jan. 10 with battery; assault; and unlawful trespass upon land, all misdemeanors.

• Daniel Arita-Espinoza was charged on Jan. 10 with driving without a valid license and no insurance, both misdemeanors.

• Derek Laurence Kalani Hutchinson aka Derek Kleanie Hutchinson was charged on Jan. 14 with permitting unauthorized person to drive, a misdemeanor.

• Jack Len Whittenburg was charged on Jan. 15 with disturbing the peace and walking on highway under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, both misdemeanors.

• Marco Antonio Oliva was charged on Jan. 15 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Alona Lauren Kelsey was charged on Jan. 18 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Caryssa Tuttle Lennox was charged on Jan. 23 with unlawful trespass upon land and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

• Jennifer Kleinert was charged on Jan. 23 with child endangerment, a gross misdemeanor; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.