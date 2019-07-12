Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases.
Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases.
Unless otherwise noted, convictions for the month of June by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:
Vincent Brault – domestic battery
Christopher Hulderson – identity theft to avoid prosecution
Jeffrey Horton – carrying a concealed weapon
Jeremiah Burget – possession drug paraphernalia, obtaining money under false pretenses x 2, offense involving stolen property x 2
Douglas Herich – no driver’s license
Douglas Herich – no driver’s license, no insurance, obstructing an officer
Douglas Herich – obstructing an officer, no driver’s license, no insurance, no registration
Douglas Herich – no driver’s license, no registration
Deborah Hintz – battery upon an officer
Berry Dentler – assault with a deadly weapon, battery upon a peace officer
Jennifer Kurpiel – unlawful use of a controlled substance
Heather Chigro – domestic battery
Jerry Duffel – injury to other property, $25
Douglas Hurtado – petit larceny
Judson Chesley – offer, attempt, or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to schedule I or schedule II controlled substance; attempted offense involving stolen property; child endangerment
Jalainne Singh – resisting an officer; false statement to or obstructing officer
Jenifer Hardy – throwing substance at or willfully damaging bicycle or motor vehicle
Amber Frietas – DUI alcohol, first offense
Veronica Acedo – violation of temporary harassment/stalking protective order
Michael Amrhein – possession of controlled substance
Martin Rojas – aggravated stalking, attempted assault with a deadly weapon
Daniel Ramos-Rosales – possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
Jose Hilario-Torres – DUI alcohol, first offense
Darrin Carlson – obstructing a public officer
Tina Dewitt – resisting an officer
Daniel Fadich – offense involving stolen vehicle
Jeremiah Anson – unlawful use of a controlled substance
Jaime Propps – attempted eluding police officer with endangerment to person(s) or property
Anthony Busse – petit larceny
Jacob Carver – statutory sexual seduction
Christerpher Dillon – driving on suspended driver’s license, failure to appear after admission to bail
Edgar Jones – possession of drug(s) which may not be introduced into interstate commerce
John Moler – reckless driving
Anthony Villa – driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance
Stewart Ward – DUI
Stewart Ward – DUI
Steven Gerardo – possession of controlled substance (heroin and/or methamphetamine)
Crystal Griffith – fraudulent use of credit or debit card
Roxanna King – DUI alcohol and/or controlled substance, third offense
Valentino Barreras – Unlawful use of controlled substance
Macel Ippolito – stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place
David White – Sale of controlled substance, (methamphetamine), first offense
David White – Sale of controlled substance, (methamphetamine), first offense
David White – felon in possession of firearm
Charles Kukes – possession of drug paraphernalia
Daniel Fadich – driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance
Jerrid Hutchinson – unlawful trespass upon land
Ryan Howard – driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance
Jessica Hales – basic speed 16-20 mph over limit, no proof of insurance
Jami Hollinshead – domestic battery
Trina Cable – domestic battery
Alice Hart – battery