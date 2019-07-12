96°F
Nye County District Attorney’s Report

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 12, 2019
 

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases.

Unless otherwise noted, convictions for the month of June by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:

Vincent Brault – domestic battery

Christopher Hulderson – identity theft to avoid prosecution

Jeffrey Horton – carrying a concealed weapon

Jeremiah Burget – possession drug paraphernalia, obtaining money under false pretenses x 2, offense involving stolen property x 2

Douglas Herich – no driver’s license

Douglas Herich – no driver’s license, no insurance, obstructing an officer

Douglas Herich – obstructing an officer, no driver’s license, no insurance, no registration

Douglas Herich – no driver’s license, no registration

Deborah Hintz – battery upon an officer

Berry Dentler – assault with a deadly weapon, battery upon a peace officer

Jennifer Kurpiel – unlawful use of a controlled substance

Heather Chigro – domestic battery

Jerry Duffel – injury to other property, $25

Douglas Hurtado – petit larceny

Judson Chesley – offer, attempt, or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to schedule I or schedule II controlled substance; attempted offense involving stolen property; child endangerment

Jalainne Singh – resisting an officer; false statement to or obstructing officer

Jenifer Hardy – throwing substance at or willfully damaging bicycle or motor vehicle

Amber Frietas – DUI alcohol, first offense

Veronica Acedo – violation of temporary harassment/stalking protective order

Michael Amrhein – possession of controlled substance

Martin Rojas – aggravated stalking, attempted assault with a deadly weapon

Daniel Ramos-Rosales – possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

Jose Hilario-Torres – DUI alcohol, first offense

Darrin Carlson – obstructing a public officer

Tina Dewitt – resisting an officer

Daniel Fadich – offense involving stolen vehicle

Jeremiah Anson – unlawful use of a controlled substance

Jaime Propps – attempted eluding police officer with endangerment to person(s) or property

Anthony Busse – petit larceny

Jacob Carver – statutory sexual seduction

Christerpher Dillon – driving on suspended driver’s license, failure to appear after admission to bail

Edgar Jones – possession of drug(s) which may not be introduced into interstate commerce

John Moler – reckless driving

Anthony Villa – driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance

Stewart Ward – DUI

Stewart Ward – DUI

Steven Gerardo – possession of controlled substance (heroin and/or methamphetamine)

Crystal Griffith – fraudulent use of credit or debit card

Roxanna King – DUI alcohol and/or controlled substance, third offense

Valentino Barreras – Unlawful use of controlled substance

Macel Ippolito – stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place

David White – Sale of controlled substance, (methamphetamine), first offense

David White – Sale of controlled substance, (methamphetamine), first offense

David White – felon in possession of firearm

Charles Kukes – possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel Fadich – driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance

Jerrid Hutchinson – unlawful trespass upon land

Ryan Howard – driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance

Jessica Hales – basic speed 16-20 mph over limit, no proof of insurance

Jami Hollinshead – domestic battery

Trina Cable – domestic battery

Alice Hart – battery

