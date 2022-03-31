Nye County inmate faces charge of damaging jail property

A Nye County Detention Center inmate tacked on an additional charge after allegedly damaging a window at the facility.

Keithfon Glover (Nye County Detention Center)

Deputy Jeremy Turek was conducting a head count with another deputy, according to a detention center report dated on March 21, when both observed a door which had two spidering cracks on it at two distinct points of impact.

The inmate assigned to the F-Pod area within the facility where the damage occured, was identified as Keithfon Glover.

“We asked Glover what happened to his window and he stated: ‘I got life,’” according to a detention center report.

The report went on to state that the deputies reviewed camera footage and found two separate incidents where Glover was observed intentionally throwing an orange solid metal tray against the window impacting on the lower edge of it.

Later that day, according to the report, Glover was again seen throwing the tray which impacted the right side of the window.

“From previous incidents, Nye County Buildings and Grounds stated that the windows are valued at approximately $500 for parts and labor,” according to the report.

Inmate Glover was charged with violating Nevada Revised Statute 222.190 by willfully and intentionally causing damage to a jail window, resulting in a loss for the Nye County Detention Center.

The report did not state why Glover is incarcerated.

