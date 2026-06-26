Nye County landfills to implement fee changes today

Residents can dump eligible waste generated at their residences free of charge.

Nye County Public Works announced on Thursday that the new tipping fee waivers for residents will go into effect on Friday, June 26. (Nye County)

On June 18, the Nye County Commission adopted a bill allowing for a waiver of tipping fees for residents utilizing local landfills to dispose of eligible waste created at their own properties and an effective date for the change is now set.

“Implementation is anticipated to occur by June 26,” Nye County Public Works stated in a Thursday email.

The statement went on to clarify that not all types of waste are accepted at Nye County landfills, with specific types prohibited based on the operating permits.

Waste that is not permitted at the Pahrump landfill includes junk vehicles, liquid waste, hazardous waste, PCB waste, contaminated soil and asbestos. The Round Mountain landfill is not permitted to accept junk waste, liquid waste, hazardous waste, PCB waste, contaminated soil, septic tank pumpings and raw sewage or uncertified freon-containing appliances. The Tonopah landfill does not accept any of the aforementioned or manufactured gas plant waste, biochar and ash, photovoltaic panels, coal combustion residue or medical waste.

“Landfill acceptance criteria and prohibited waste restrictions remain in effect,” the public works department noted. “Additionally, fees may still apply when residents are disposing of waste generated from properties other than their own residence or materials that do not qualify under the residential exemption. Contractors, commercial haulers and other non-qualifying users remain subject to applicable disposal fees.”

Residents must show proof of residency in order to have their landfill tipping fees waived. Qualifying waste includes regular household garbage, yard waste, dead animals, some appliances, mattresses, etcetera.

For more information on qualifying waste or other landfill tipping fees, contact Nye County Public Works at 775-751-6262.