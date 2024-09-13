Nye County manager bids farewell with prayers for the public — and public servants

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Manager Tim Sutton, second from right, is officially resigning after many years of work in county government.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Manager Tim Sutton, second from right, is officially resigning after many years of work in county government.

Today marks the last day for Nye County Manager Tim Sutton, who announced his resignation last month after nearly seven years in the manager’s seat and 16 years in county government.

With Sutton’s exit, Nye County commissioners are poised to select an interim county manager at their next meeting, set for Tuesday, Sept. 17.

“A rapid and smooth transition to fill the soon-to-be-vacated position of county manager is vital to the avoidance of disruption and hindrances to the operations of all county departments and operations,” Tuesday’s agenda item reads.

Two potential interim managers were listed as the county seeks Sutton’s permanent replacement, including Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner and Nye County Director of Information Technology Brady Adams.

An upcoming agenda item for the commission calls for, “Establishing the means and methods of recruiting outside applicants if selection is not made from current Nye County employees or employees of other local Nye County governmental units.”

Attending his final Nye County Commission meeting in his official capacity on Sept. 4, Sutton took the occasion to bid farewell to those he has spent so many years working alongside.

“To our commissioners and elected officials, thank you for taking on the difficult and often thankless role of an elected official… My prayer for you is that you will recognize the good that you have done and the good yet to be done in this great county of ours. Thank you for your time and dedication,” Sutton began.

Turning to the county staff themselves, and the department heads who lead them, Sutton continued, “Thank you for choosing Nye County. You have the unique opportunity to provide some pretty important services to some pretty important people… My prayer for you is that you will remember why you chose public service and find joy in the incredible work you do. Thank you for serving our residents, including myself and my family.”

Not to be left out were members of the public, whom Sutton thanked for their involvement and engagement. “My prayer for you is that you continue to provide positive and constructive feedback as we strive to improve our community together,” he stated.

Finally, Sutton’s remarks shifted to the future, to the person who will eventually shoulder the responsibility of filling Sutton’s vacant shoes.

“I don’t know who you are yet, but I do know what awaits you,” Sutton said. “You are in for quite an adventure… The load will be heavy, almost unbearable at times, but I hope you will recognize the seen and unseen support that is available to you during tough times. I can honestly say that the almost seven years I’ve served as county manager have been some of the best of my life and my prayer for you is that your experience will be the same.”

The commissioners had prepared a special agenda item for Sutton, as well, presenting him with two plaques, one recognizing his years of public service and another in celebration of Sutton’s next venture, his own business, Sutton Law and Consulting Group.

