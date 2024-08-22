Nye County manager resigning

After seven years as the manager for both Nye County and the town of Pahrump, Tim Sutton will soon be stepping down from his position.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation as county manager, effective Sept. 13,” Sutton wrote in his official notice of resignation, dated Monday, Aug. 19.

It was news that disappointed many fellow county staff members as well as members of the Nye County Commission but Sutton said his decision to resign doesn’t mean he is leaving the place he calls home.

“I’m definitely staying in the valley and will be opening a legal/consulting firm called ‘Sutton Law & Consulting Group.’ I love Nye County but I feel I can have a bigger impact in the private section,” Sutton told the Pahrump Valley Times when reached for comment. “I had my own shop about 14 years ago and it was successful. I hope I’ve learned a thing or two in the interim and can be it even better this time around.”

Sutton has been employed with Nye County in various capacities over the past 16 years, beginning in 2008 as a law clerk for 5th Judicial District Court Judge Robert Lane. Following two years as a law clerk, Sutton then opened a solo family law practice, which he ran until 2011 when he was recruited to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office. Seven years after taking up a role as a civil deputy DA, Sutton transitioned into the desk of county and town manager following the retirement of Pam Webster.

“The last seven years in this position have been an adventure! We have been through COVID, Storm Area 51, floods, fires, windstorms and fiscal watches,” Sutton wrote in his resignation notice. “More positively, our team has accomplished the following: built several new buildings; established a grants team; revitalized the Peace Officer Advisory Review Board; formed an internal labor negotiations team; refreshed job descriptions to emphasize merit and not just longevity; conducted appointed/elected officials orientation; consolidated town and county government functions; deployed energy efficiency measures for county buildings; implemented internal project tracking; navigated through COVID; automated county processes; resolved disputes between community stakeholders; initiated the ‘Extra Mile Award’ employee recognition program; applied for and obtained Rural Partner Network designation; challenged insurance denials; recruited several amazing department heads; organized burnout, stress and resiliency training; and provided legislative advocacy and updates.”

Sutton noted that these are just some of the successes he was proud to see in his time as manager and he is optimistic that the county and town will see many more such successes in the coming years.

“Although I will soon no longer be serving as county manager, I hope to stay actively involved in the community… Thank you for allowing me to serve this great county and I wish you all the best,” Sutton stated.

Nye County is no stranger to the turnover of top government officials, with several department heads exiting their positions over the last two years.

Former Pahrump Justice of the Peace Lisa Chamlee and former Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont both resigned in 2022, leaving vacancies in their unfinished elected terms. That same year, longtime Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino retired just a few months before the end of her final elected term, following decades of public service. Nye County commissioners were required to make appointments to fill all three of these vacancies.

Then in early 2023, former Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker, who headed the finance department, left the county as well. Her position was filled several months later following a formal hiring review and selection process.

Most recently, this March, former Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf tendered his resignation, ending his time with the county after just over a year and a half in that position. As an elected seat, commissioners once again were responsible for making an appointment to fill the unexpired term.

Now that Sutton is bidding the county farewell too, commissioners will have to figure out a path forward for filling this position. Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly said the commission will discuss the matter at its next meeting, set for Wednesday, Sept. 4.

