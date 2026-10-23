Nye County okays Copper Rays preliminary plans

The Copper Rays Solar project is proposed for 4,414 acres of Bureau of Land Management land southeast of the town of Pahrump. This month, Nye County granted the project a Special Use Permit and approved a preliminary development plan. (Bureau of Land Management)

Last August, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued its final Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Copper Rays Solar project and developers have now started the process of obtaining local approvals, with the first of these granted earlier this week.

Copper Rays Solar is proposed as a large-scale commercial solar generation facility to be located on 4,414 acres of BLM land just southeast of the town of Pahrump, right along the Nye County border. Representatives with project parent company Leeward Renewable Energy went before the Nye County Commission on Tuesday, October 20, requesting a Special Use Permit (SUP) and approval of a preliminary development plan, the initial steps necessary for the company to comply with Nye County code.

Project developer Duane Enger gave an overview of the project, explaining that over the estimated 36-year lifetime of the facility, it will generate up to $94 million in local property tax revenue - or over $2 million annually. In addition, the county would also see up to $1 million per year in federal lease revenues.

During construction, which the BLM reports will take approximately 54 months, between 300 and 400 jobs will be available. Once complete, operational staff would be up to five employees and Enger said the company aims to prioritize locals for those positions.

“Beyond these benefits, the legally binding development agreement proposes up to $10 million in community investments, supporting public safety, fire protection, water stewardship, scholarships and recreational facilities. These commitments reflect community feedback and create lasting benefits for Pahrump,” Enger continued. “Just as important are the project’s protections. Copper Rays includes setbacks of at least one mile from existing residential property lines and a half-mile from SR [State Route] 160. This is in compliance with Nye County ordinance. Topographic relief adds buffering from Pahrump and surrounding roads. Additionally, we’ve provided visual simulations [online] and hosted dozens of site tours.”

He then touched on the water aspect, remarking that the project design has been refined to lower water demand during construction, though he did not specify an amount. The project would use only about 10 acre-feet of water each year during operation, he added. As to wildlife, Enger said the company will only be grading a small portion of the property, tortoises would be relocated and native plants such as Yuccas and cacti would be salvaged.

The Pahrump community has come out strong in opposition to solar in the past and the sentiments of many have not changed. Over the course of an hour of public comment, several residents expressed their continued concerns over water, environmental impacts and more, as well as their hesitation when it comes to taking the company at its word.

“Do we really want Pahrump to look like this? Do we really want this in our town?” Nanette Markham asked, while Joanie Hawley asserted, “If I had known then what I know now about all of the solar projects and everything going on in this county, we would not have moved here – and we could have moved anywhere in the United States.”

On the other side of the argument, some speakers emphasized the employment opportunities, particularly during construction, as well as the purported financial benefits.

“I think we can have good jobs, a stronger local economy and a responsible development at that same time,” Jake Macias remarked.

Tim Bohannon expressed his own concern over enforcing the clean-up and decommissioning provisions tied to the project but, overall, he said he was impressed with the company’s willingness to work with the community as it moves forward — something echoed by commissioners themselves.

“This is nothing like any other development thing I have been involved in,” commissioner Ian Bayne said. “These people have actually come to me… they have been very transparent… I believe they will do what they say they are going to do.”

“My whole entire life I’ve been a developer and I have never dealt with people who were so open and so eager to work their butts off to be transparent and be available for questions,” commission chair Ron Boskovich agreed. “I appreciate the outreach from this group on this project.”

Commissioner John Koenig concurred, too, pointing out that the developers have even taken the consideration to preserve all off-highway vehicle trails that run through the property. “It was unbelievable dealing with them. I trust them and I don’t trust many people,” he stated.

“We’ve heard, time and time again, all of the promises, so you understand their concern with the trust factor,” commissioner Bruce Jabbour said to Enger. Then for the public, he added that the purpose of the pending development agreement is to ensure the developers will be held to specific terms set by the county.

Boskovich also noted that the development agreement, which must be approved prior to construction, “…has teeth in it that Nye County has never seen before.”

As for commissioner Debra Strickland, she said that as an avid off-road trail user, she is familiar with the property and feels it is an ideal location, in a depression that will reduce its visibility and only a mile or so from an existing solar development.

“A great community partner, putting it in the right place, at the time when we are so in need of funds,” Strickland remarked before making the motion to approve the SUP and preliminary development plan for Copper Rays Solar. Koenig offered a second. Despite Bayne’s previous comments about the company’s openness, he opted to vote against, resulting in passage of the motion by a 4-1 vote.

For more information on the Copper Rays Solar project, visit LREUS.com or EPlanning.BLM.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com