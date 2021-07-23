97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County opposing NASA land proposal

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 23, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Getty Images Pictured are brine pools for lithium carbonate mining, a resource development act ...
Getty Images Pictured are brine pools for lithium carbonate mining, a resource development activity that could be severely limited in Nye County if NASA's proposed land withdrawal in Railroad Valley is approved.

In Nevada, mining is a major industry, bringing in millions of dollars in taxes every year and employing thousands of workers in high-paying positions that help support the local economy but much of the mining operations in the Silver State rely on access to federally controlled lands.

As such, any time a department or agency of the federal government makes a move to restrict access to these lands, it prompts a strong reaction from elected representatives, residents and business owners all around the state. For Nye County, in which a full 98% of the lands are under federal management, the impact of land withdrawals can be quite damaging, bleeding off revenue that is imperative to the county’s economic health.

Now, with NASA proposing to remove nearly 23,000 acres of land in the mineral-rich Railroad Valley area of Nye County from public access, and thus mining, Nye County officials are doing whatever they can to voice their opposition to the concept.

NASA claims it needs to obtain additional land to allow for satellite calibration activities and announced its intention to withdrawal a total of 22,995 acres located roughly 80 miles northeast of Tonopah for a period of 20 years.

During its Tuesday, July 20 meeting, Nye County commissioners addressed two agenda items relating to the proposed NASA land withdrawal, including a resolution outlining its objections and a letter to NASA officials reiterating those objections. With all five commissioners on the same page when it comes to this issue, both items, presented by former county commissioner and current Nye County Natural Resources director Lorinda Wichman, passed with unanimous approval.

“How much more do we give? At what point do we say, ‘Enough is enough’?” Nye County Commission Chair Debra Strickland demanded during the meeting. “NASA doesn’t need this land. If they want dark skies, they should go to, I don’t know, the NNSS or any other one of the facilities they already own. I am damn mad about it.”

Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour, who represents the constituents of Railroad Valley, was obviously incensed about the proposal as well, remarking, “This is a very, very serious issue.”

He said he himself has traveled to the Railroad Valley area to speak with residents, who are also quite concerned. “We need to do whatever we can to protect Nye County, the residents of Nye County up in Railroad Valley… Yes, there are dark skies but there are other options… We have 40 options of where they could go with no objections, but no, they want this specific area. They don’t need this specific area, we need and want this specific area for economic development, for jobs, for infrastructure, for tax dollars back to the county. So I am going to help carry this torch to fight,” Jabbour declared.

The resolution approved that afternoon, No. 2021-20, states that the segregation and withdrawal of the lands in question would have a major impact on existing development activities. Specifically, preventing public access to 36 square miles of the proposed withdrawal would put the kibosh on active operating oil leases on or near Bacon Flat and would also interfere with the Butterfield March Mining District, which contains several mining claims.

In addition, the withdrawal would limit the ability of companies to conduct lithium mining in the area and the resolution underscores the fact that, “…lithium is a strategic mineral vital to the United States and its extraction has been a priority since 2017…” At this time, there are at least 557 lithium mining claims for lithium extraction in Southern Railroad Valley and NASA’s proposal would jeopardize these claims, as well as the development of oil and other natural resources available in Nye County.

“Whereas, multiple land withdrawals and expansion on these historic withdrawals have been previously authorized by Congress in Nye County and the impact of these lost economic opportunities is increased with NASA’s proposal; and whereas the current and future development and expansion of natural resource extraction provides economic benefits to Nye County that would be severely limited and could be eliminated by the proposed land withdrawal… Now therefore be it resolved, that the Board of County Commissioners strongly opposes the segregation and future withdrawal of lands in Railroad Valley by NASA; and urges the BLM to seek multiple use guidelines established under the 1973 Land Policy Act; and further urges NASA to investigate alternative sites that will not interfere with the current and future development of minerals and energy resources in Railroad Valley,” the resolution concludes.

The letter to NASA reiterates and expands upon each of the points detailed in the resolution, and also requests cooperating agency status throughout the National Environmental Policy Act process. That letter is to be submitted not only the NASA but to the U.S Department of Interior, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen and U.S. Representatives Dina Titus, Mark Amodei, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford, along with the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

As part of the process necessary to pursue a land withdrawal, the BLM is currently accepting comment on the proposal. Members of the public who wish to make their thoughts known have until Wednesday, July 28 to do so.

All comments should be sent to the BLM Nevada State Office, 1340 Financial Boulevard., Reno, NV 89502; faxed to 775-861-6606; or sent by email to blm_nv_so_nasafrncomments@blm.gov and include “NASA withdrawal” in the subject line. No comments will be accepted over the phone.

In addition, constituents can reach out to their federal representatives to voice their opinions, as Congress will have the final say-so in this matter.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada State Engineer Adam Sullivan has been confirmed in t ...
Adam Sullivan confirmed as Nevada State Engineer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After serving as “acting” Nevada state engineer and administrator of the Nevada Division of Water Resources (NDWR) for the past seven months, Adam Sullivan has now been confirmed in those positions, with his official appointment reported in a press release issued Tuesday, July 20.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2020 Back to School Fair shows the ...
Pahrump Back to School Fair set for July 31
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It is once again that time of year when parents and students must turn their thoughts to the coming school term and begin preparing for another nine months of academic endeavors. With the 2021-2022 school year set to begin on Tuesday, August 10 in Nye County, in an effort to help ensure that area families are ready to send their children back to the classroom, be it virtual or in person, the NyE Communities Coalition is now gearing up for its annual Back to School Fair.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Lions Club hosted its play fundraiser fea ...
Pahrump Lions take audiences on emotional journey with “Love Letters”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was an emotional roller-coaster ride of a weekend for audiences at Sanders Family Winery, who were treated to two nights of theatrical entertainment from the Pahrump Valley Lions Club with the A.R. Gurney play “Love Letters”.

NCSO: Randall Fuller, 60, faces several charges including three counts of attempted murder foll ...
Suspect arrested after armed standoff
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are recovering from minor injuries after a tense standoff with an armed suspect.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Conversations with Nevada AG Ford continues
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Some of the country’s most vulnerable populations are children and the elderly and it is just these populations that will be the subject of the next segment in a series of public outreach sessions from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, which will continue its Conversations with AG Ford initiative this coming Wednesday.

 
Nevada riding hot streak of record gaming numbers. But will it last?
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The statewide gaming win topped $1 billion for March, April and May — with May setting an all-time monthly high as casinos brought in $1.23 billion. COVID-19, however, remains a concern.

Nye County Sheriff's Office The Nye County Sheriff's Office held its seventh annual drive for ...
Sheriff’s office holds annual school supply drive across Nye County
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office held its 7th annual student school supply drive in front of Walmart on Saturday, July 17. The sheriff’s office also set up in other towns across the county, including Tonopah.