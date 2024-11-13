Nye County Recorder’s office issues fraud alert to area property owners

Identity protection software malfunction is causing false fraud alerts related to some Nye County properties

The Nye County Recorder’s Office has learned of a software glitch affecting some customers of LifeLock, an identity theft prevention software system in the U.S.

Nye County officials stated the malfunction is causing false fraud alerts related to some Nye County properties, and in other counties within Nevada, where some of which may not be owned by the person receiving the alert.

Nye County recorder Deborah Beatty encourages residents who receive a LifeLock notifications related to a property in Nye County to verify the information by performing a search.

Recorded land documents are indexed by the person’s name and can be searched on one of the public research terminals in the recorder’s office, or online at www.nyerecorder.net.

LifeLock is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it, according to the recorder’s office.

Nye County has no affiliation with LifeLock or the services they provide, the recorder’s office stated.

The recorder’s office in Pahrump is located at 170 N. Floyd Street, Suite 1.

The phone number is (775) 751-6340.

In Tonopah, the physical address is 101 Radar Road; P.O. Box 1111 (775) 482-8116 Fax: (775) 482- 8111.

