Nye County Republican Club: A new GOP group in Nevada

The newly-formed organization is holding its first events in the next week.

The Nye County Republican Club was officially formed in December 2025. The club aims to support Republican officials, candidates and voters. (Nye County Republican Club)

Joe Burdzinski is president of the Nye County Republican Club. “I would like to see more people register as Republican,” he said. “I’d like to see a stronger Republican vote within the county.” (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

A new organization dedicated to supporting Republican officials, candidates and voters was recently formed in Nye County, and the group is already hitting the ground running with two events in the next week.

“I would like to see more people register as Republican,” Joe Burdzinski told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I’d like to see a stronger Republican vote within the county.”

Burdzinski is president of the Nye County Republican Club, a nonprofit that was formed in early December 2025. The club aims to bolster elected Republicans’ engagement and educate the public on what those elected Republicans are doing in their respective roles. The club will host monthly luncheons and each one will feature a prominent Republican speaker.

“We’re not just concentrating on Pahrump. We already have people doing some things for us in Beatty, Tonopah and Round Mountain. So it’s really going to be a club for the whole county, not just Pahrump,” Burdzinski added. “I think that’s an important distinction. People in the northern part of Nye, in the past, have felt kind of left out. This way, we’re going to bring us all together.”

Rally on Saturday

The Nye County Republican Club will be hosting a support-President Donald Trump and law enforcement rally tomorrow on Saturday, Jan. 24, in Pahrump.

“We want to say, ‘We’re a group here, we’re supporting President Trump. Make America great again,’” Burdzinski explained.

The rally will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the corner of Highway 160 and Highway 372. Attendees are encouraged to bring flags and signs.

“We also wanted to show support for law enforcement, because law enforcement over the recent months have been under attack by different groups and people,” Burdzinski elaborated. “We appreciate what the Nye County sheriff’s department, the state police and so on are doing. One of President Trump’s things was, let’s make America safe again, so that fits in very much with his vision.”

Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi, Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour and other officials will speak at Saturday’s rally. Trump hats will be available for $10 and Trump MAGA T-shirts will be available for $5 at the rally. Proceeds will go toward the Nye County Republican Club.

Next week’s luncheon

The newly formed club will be hosting its first luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 28, with Nevada Assemblyman and Minority Floor Leader Gregory Hafen II as the event’s featured speaker.

“He’s a very important player in our state government and the state Assembly,” Burdzinski said.

The luncheon will be held at the Bob Ruud Community Center from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets to the event are $25. The ticket price includes a meal consisting of barbecued chicken, baked beans, a roll, chips and a soft drink.

For more information about Saturday’s rally, how to obtain tickets for next week’s luncheon and how to get involved with the Nye County Republican Club, contact the club at 775-764-8085.

