Nye County Republican Club debates return for general election races

The two evenings of debates will feature commission, sheriff and judicial contests.

The Nye County Republican Club debates in September and October are set to highlight this year's commission, sheriff and judicial contests. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nye County Republican Club previously held debates for local primary election races earlier this year. The Nye County Republican Club is hosting two more debate nights for general election races ahead of November. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nye County Republican Club is holding two debate nights for local races that will be decided during the general election in November.

“Now that the primary’s over and the party has picked its candidates, we felt that it would be good to have debates again,” Nye County Republican Club President Joe Burdzinski told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The first evening of debates will be at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, 681 S. Highway 160, from 6 to 9 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21.

“It’ll be beneficial to the voting public to determine who they’d like to vote for,” Burdzinski explained.

The debates later this month will feature three races in the following order: Nye County commissioner, District 4, with Republican nominee Debra Thomas and Independent American Party candidate Anthony Greco; Fifth Judicial District Court judge, Department 1, with incumbent Kimberly “Kim” Wanker and challenger Nathan Gent; and Fifth Judicial District Court judge, Department 2, with incumbent Robert Lane and challenger Jason Earnest.

“The candidates are very excited about it,” Burdzinski said.

Three more local races will be featured at another debate evening on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. and will once again be held at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino. The contests for Nye County sheriff, Nye County commissioner, District 5 and Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B will be featured in the late October event.

A reporter from the Pahrump Valley Times will moderate the debates and ask the candidates questions.

The debate events are free and open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served.

For more information about the upcoming debates, contact the Nye County Republican Club at (775) 764-8085.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Nye County Republican Club general election debates