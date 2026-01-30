64°F
Nye County Republican Club holds first luncheon

January 30, 2026 - 5:12 am
 

The Nye County Republican Club held its first luncheon earlier this week on Jan. 28 with a leading and prominent Nevada Republican as the event’s featured speaker.

“I’m very pleased that we had a real good turnout. We sold out all the tickets two days ago and that was amazing,” said Nye County Republican Club President Joe Burdzinski after the event concluded. “The food was good. I’ve had a lot of compliments and people are looking forward to our February meeting.”

Wednesday’s gathering was the first in the Nye County Republican Club’s monthly luncheon series. This luncheon’s featured speaker was District 36 Republican Assemblyman and Minority Floor Leader Gregory Hafen II.

“It’s an honor to be the first speaker,” Hafen told the Pahrump Valley Times after speaking at the luncheon. “We’re growing, our community’s growing, so the more groups that we have that are helping support the cause to move things forward in our county, in our state, the better because we all have to do our part to serve our state and help more Republicans get elected.”

During his speech, the assemblyman discussed his own reelection bid, the importance of voter turnout, electing Republican candidates, reelecting incumbent Republican officials such as Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, and the significance of passing upcoming ballot initiatives.

“It is super important to not only vote, but to encourage your neighbors to get out and vote,” Hafen further explained after the event ended. “There are a lot of important ballot initiatives, like voter ID and protecting women’s sports, that are on the ballot this time. We have to ensure that those get across the finish line, so I implore everyone to get out and vote, specifically for those ballot issues.”

Before Hafen took the stage to speak, Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church Deacon Rick Minch gave an invocation, and Nye County School Board Trustee Chelsy Fischer led the Pledge of Allegiance. Burdzinski then introduced the club and explained its mission of supporting Republican officials and engaging GOP voters. Fifty-eight people attended the luncheon at the Bob Ruud Community Center and enjoyed food from local business Pistol’s Pitstop and Pastries.

“I came out to the event today to support this new Republican group,” said attendee Carol Smith.

Many notables were also in attendance at the Nye County Republican Club’s first luncheon. This included former Nye County Commissioners Cameron McRae and Frank Carbone; current Nye County Commissioners Ron Boskovich and Debra Strickland; Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi; Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker; Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 judge candidate Nathan Gent; Nye County Recorder Deborah Beatty; suspended Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore; candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District Cody Whipple; and gubernatorial candidate Matthew Winterhawk.

A raffle ended the event, during which a Trump gear gift basket and a Nevada flag flown over the state Capitol on Nevada Day were won.

For more information about the Nye County Republican Club, contact the club at 775-764-8085.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

