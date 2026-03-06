Nye County Republican Convention: Get involved with your local party

Registered Republicans are invited to attend the upcoming County Convention to be active and engaged with local party.

“This is where people should get active, engaged and involved,” said Nye County Republican Party Chairman Leo Blundo. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Registered Republicans are invited to attend and participate in the upcoming Nye County Republican Party Precinct Meeting and County Convention on March 14 in Pahrump. (Nye County Republican Central Committee)

Registered Republicans in the community are invited to attend and participate in the upcoming Nye County Republican Central Committee (Nye County Republican Party) Precinct Meeting and County Convention later this month for a day full of GOP support.

“We have the midterms coming up, and this is what it’s all about, getting the base excited about local politics, and getting not just the governor reelected, but Republicans elected across the state of Nevada,” Nye County Republican Party Chairman Leo Blundo told the Pahrump Valley Times. “So there’s a real groundswell, and this is what people call grassroots excitement and support.”

The Precinct Meeting and County Convention will take place on Saturday, March 14, in Pahrump at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, located at 301 W. Leslie Street, beginning at 10 a.m. During the event, official procedures will take place including delegate selections, platform setting, bylaw setting, and other party business.

“This is where people should get active, engaged and involved,” Blundo added. “If you care about what’s going on in local government, this is where to get involved so you can have influence in your local government.”

The county convention will feature Republican candidate speakers. Blundo added that this is a great opportunity for those running for an office to speak directly to registered Republicans in Nye County.

For more information about the Nye County Republican Central Committee and the upcoming County Convention, visit nyegop.org.

If you’re a Republican candidate interested in speaking at the upcoming county convention, contact Nye County Republican Party Chairman Leo Blundo at 702-595-2269 or chairman@nyegop.org.

Nye County Republican Party Precinct Meeting and County Convention

■ Begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14

■ Nevada Treasure RV Resort, located at 301 W. Leslie Street

■ Registered Republicans are invited to attend

■ nyegop.org