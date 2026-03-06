47°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Republican Convention: Get involved with your local party

Registered Republicans are invited to attend and participate in the upcoming Nye County Republi ...
Registered Republicans are invited to attend and participate in the upcoming Nye County Republican Party Precinct Meeting and County Convention on March 14 in Pahrump. (Nye County Republican Central Committee)
“This is where people should get active, engaged and involved,” said Nye County Republican ...
“This is where people should get active, engaged and involved,” said Nye County Republican Party Chairman Leo Blundo. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times file)
More Stories
pvt default image
Commissioners reject property maintenance bill
pvt default image
Sheri’s Ranch shooting suspect charged with battery while in jail
From left to right are Ms. Senior Golden Years 2025 first attendant Diane Sauter, 2025 queen Ma ...
Make your ‘golden years’ the best yet
On Saturday, Feb. 28, volunteers came together to repair fencing running along the northern end ...
County and community collaborate on drift fence repair
/ Pahrump Valley Times
March 6, 2026 - 4:34 am
 
Updated March 6, 2026 - 4:49 am

Registered Republicans in the community are invited to attend and participate in the upcoming Nye County Republican Central Committee (Nye County Republican Party) Precinct Meeting and County Convention later this month for a day full of GOP support.

“We have the midterms coming up, and this is what it’s all about, getting the base excited about local politics, and getting not just the governor reelected, but Republicans elected across the state of Nevada,” Nye County Republican Party Chairman Leo Blundo told the Pahrump Valley Times. “So there’s a real groundswell, and this is what people call grassroots excitement and support.”

The Precinct Meeting and County Convention will take place on Saturday, March 14, in Pahrump at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, located at 301 W. Leslie Street, beginning at 10 a.m. During the event, official procedures will take place including delegate selections, platform setting, bylaw setting, and other party business.

“This is where people should get active, engaged and involved,” Blundo added. “If you care about what’s going on in local government, this is where to get involved so you can have influence in your local government.”

The county convention will feature Republican candidate speakers. Blundo added that this is a great opportunity for those running for an office to speak directly to registered Republicans in Nye County.

For more information about the Nye County Republican Central Committee and the upcoming County Convention, visit nyegop.org.

If you’re a Republican candidate interested in speaking at the upcoming county convention, contact Nye County Republican Party Chairman Leo Blundo at 702-595-2269 or chairman@nyegop.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Perhaps the IPMC code could use some adjustments and modifications specific to Amargosa, but some sort of code needs to be enforced.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Big Brother: Clean up — or else
By Philip Bovee Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One major motivation for my move to Pahrump was our town’s reputation as a “live and let live” community.