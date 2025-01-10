Nye County selects new manager

Last September, Nye County saw the resignation of then-county manager Tim Sutton and following four months of the assistant manager temporarily acting in that capacity, the position has finally been filled.

On Monday, Jan. 6, during its first meeting of 2025, the Nye County Commission voted to select Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner as the new county manager, with a salary of approximately $214,000 annually.

When the subject of hiring a new county manager was first broached last year, Waggoner was one of two county employees who had put their names forward for consideration. The second applicant was Nye County Director of Information Technology Brady Adams, but he later withdrew his candidacy.

At that time, there was some controversy around Waggoner’s application due to the closeness between him and Nye County Commissioner Ron Boskovich. However, before the commission opened its discussion on the matter on Jan. 6, Boskovich, who was elected as the new chair of the board at the same meeting, recused himself from the vote.

“Nevada Revised Statute 281A-420 requires me to require a conflict of interest for this agenda item,” Boskovich stated. “Based on advice of counsel, I believe my personal past relationship with Waggoner is substantially similar to a blood relation and constitutes a conflict of interest in that the independence of judgement of a reasonable person in my situation would be materially affected by this relationship. It is to the economic advantage of Mr. Waggoner. Because this is a clear case of disqualifying conflict of interest, I am abstaining from voting on this matter.”

The move appeared to satisfy his fellow commissioner, Bruce Jabbour, who had raised concerns about Boskovich’s lack of abstention previously.

“At the last meeting, where we had two applicants… I will reiterate what I said that day. Brett Waggoner is one of the smartest people in the room, whom I respect and I admire,” Jabbour remarked. “What I found interesting was, there was no disclosure at the last meeting. However, today, there was a full disclosure… I appreciate the disclosure, I appreciate the conceding of the fact.”

There were still several members of the public who did not feel that appointing Waggoner would be appropriate but many others spoke in his favor, citing their positive experience with him in his seat as planning director.

The only portion of the agenda item that drew discussion by the commissioners themselves related to the manager’s employment contract.

“In consideration of and as compensation for the duties assigned, county manager shall receive in equal increments, on the dates normally established as regular dates of pay, an amount of direct salary totaling $8,260 bi-weekly,” the contract had stated. “On Jan. 6 of each year, county manager’s salary shall increase by 5.25%. County manager’s salary increase shall be contingent upon receiving a satisfactory performance evaluation by the majority of the board.”

It was the provision regarding raises that caught the attention of newly seated commissioner John Koenig.

“Under item 4, compensation, I’m not going to argue about the number there – it’s a lot of money – but on Jan. 6 each year, county manager’s salary shall increase by 5.25%,” Koenig remarked. “I’d like to put a cap of five years on that, because if it continues to five years, he’ll be making $300,000. And if we keep on going, theoretically, he could take all our money.”

Koenig then incorporated that cap into his motion to appoint Waggoner manager and approve the associated contract. That motion passed with all in favor.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com