Nye County Senior Center Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 2 – March 6.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti w/meat sauce, zucchini, salad w/ creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup, lentil soup;

Tuesday – BBQ shredded pork, rice, green beans, peaches, chicken and rice soup;

Wednesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country gravy, 4-way blend veggies, brownie, goulash soup;

Thursday – Meat lasagna, spinach, pears, garlic bread, Italian wedding soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, brown long-grain rice, tossed salad w/creamy Italian dressing, grapes, beefy red bean soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of March 2 – March 6.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, w/w bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, yogurt;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito with potatoes and chunky salsa, orange slices, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 2 – March 6.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Pork Ribs – (Dinner - 4 to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Pepperoni Pizza (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Cheeseburgers (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)