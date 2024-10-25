76°F
Nye County Senior Menus

October 25, 2024 - 4:07 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 28 – November 1.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, w/w bread, veggie blend, chocolate pudding, chicken red bean cabbage soup;

Tuesday – Pepper steak, sweet potato, green beans w/ mushrooms, garbanzo bean salad, oatmeal muffin, creamy mushroom soup;

Wednesday – Open-faced turkey “Bobbie” on w/w bread, peas and carrots, brownie, cheeseburger soup;

Thursday – Halloween BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, w/w bread, spiced applesauce, caramel apple crumble, veggie soup;

Friday – Mexican chicken casserole, peas and carrots, pears, albondigas soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Medicare Seminar, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; Medicare Seminar, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Farmers Ins., Medicare info, 10 a.m.; Early voting, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

Thursday – Atomic Legacy, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Infinity Hospice, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of October 28 – November 1.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Beef Stroganoff

Tuesday – Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

Wednesday – Chicken-Fried Steak

Thursday – Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Friday – Cheeseburger Mac

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 28 – November 1.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: Egg casserole with veggies and cheese, hash browns, fruit;

Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, w/w low-sodium crackers, grapefruit;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, orange/mango cup;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

