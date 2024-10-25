Nye County Senior Menus
What’s on the menu at Nye County’s Senior Centers?
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 28 – November 1.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, w/w bread, veggie blend, chocolate pudding, chicken red bean cabbage soup;
Tuesday – Pepper steak, sweet potato, green beans w/ mushrooms, garbanzo bean salad, oatmeal muffin, creamy mushroom soup;
Wednesday – Open-faced turkey “Bobbie” on w/w bread, peas and carrots, brownie, cheeseburger soup;
Thursday – Halloween BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, w/w bread, spiced applesauce, caramel apple crumble, veggie soup;
Friday – Mexican chicken casserole, peas and carrots, pears, albondigas soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Medicare Seminar, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; Medicare Seminar, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Farmers Ins., Medicare info, 10 a.m.; Early voting, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
Thursday – Atomic Legacy, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Infinity Hospice, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu, (subject to change) for the week of October 28 – November 1.
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.
Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.
Monday** – Beef Stroganoff
Tuesday – Scalloped Potatoes with Ham
Wednesday – Chicken-Fried Steak
Thursday – Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Friday – Cheeseburger Mac
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 28 – November 1.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – CLOSED
Tuesday – BREAKFAST: Egg casserole with veggies and cheese, hash browns, fruit;
Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, w/w low-sodium crackers, grapefruit;
Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, orange/mango cup;
Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.