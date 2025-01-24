57°F
Nye County Senior Menus

January 24, 2025 - 4:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 27 – January 31.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, mandarin oranges, chicken diablo soup;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour pork, chow mein noodles, 4-way veggies, pudding, cabbage soup with black beans;

Wednesday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, salad with Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, minestrone soup;

Thursday – Chicken-broccoli-rice casserole, beet salad, apricot bran muffin, Smart Balance unsalted butter, honeydew/cantaloupe cup, creamy spinach soup;

Friday – Low-sodium kielbasa with braised cabbage, elbow macaroni, carrots, w/w bread, fresh fruit, French onion soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.-noon;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of January 27 – January 31.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702.

The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Beef Tacos (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Strips – (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Sheet Pan Lasagna (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Meatball Potato Casserole (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Catfish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 27 – January 31.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Wednesday – Pork Verde with beans and rice, Mexican corn saute, yogurt;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, fresh green salad;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

