News

Nye County Senior Menus

May 9, 2025 - 4:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 12 – May 16.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Home boundmeals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken Alfredo, Normandy blend veggies, red velvet cake, strawberries, beef and barley soup;

Tuesday – Baked stuffed pork chop, steamed spinach, 3-bean salad, oat bran roll, pineapple chunks, split pea soup;

Wednesday – Frito pie, w/w roll, corn, pears, creamy asparagus soup;

Thursday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt, peaches, egg drop soup;

Friday – Baked cod, rice, stir fry veggies, applesauce, mayocoba bean soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Chronic Illness class, 9-11 a.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon; Blind Support Group, 12:30 p.m.; Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance class, 12:30-2 p.m.

Saturday – Elvis and Dean Tribute Show, 4-8 p.m., enchilada dinner, tickets $20 (call 775-727-5008 for tickets or get at the senior center.)

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of May 12 – May 16.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are now served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Country-Fried Steak (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Scalloped Potatoes with Ham (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Beef Enchiladas (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – French Bread Pizza (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 12– May 16.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-fat/low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Fish tacos, frijoles charros, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, corn;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, crisp bacon strips, orange juice.

