News

Nye County Senior Menus

June 6, 2025 - 4:01 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 9 – June 13.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, corn chowder;

Tuesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, Normandy blend veggies, frosted cookie, spinach black bean soup;

Wednesday – BBQ shredded pork, rice, w/w bread, stir fry veggies, pineapple, beef and barley soup;

Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, peanut butter cookie, ham and pinto bean soup;

Friday – Baked Cajun cod, low-sodium/low fat creamed corn, parsley butter potatoes, chopped spinach, honey dressing, 7-grain bread, tropical fruit cup, turkey rotini soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Blind Support Pahrump Chapter, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Friends of Parkinson’s meeting, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance class, 12:30-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of June 9 – June 13.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast sandwich, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low fat bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Friday – BREAKFAST: French toast, scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 9 – June 13.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Baked Chicken (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Spaghetti with White Sauce (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

