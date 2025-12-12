47°F
Nye County Senior Menus

December 12, 2025 - 4:10 am
 
Updated December 12, 2025 - 6:58 am

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 15 – December 19.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Sloppy Joe, 3-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas, chicken diablo soup;

Tuesday – Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes/gravy, Normandy blend veggies, fruit cake, red bean and rice soup;

Wednesday – Beef/cheese/pasta casserole, peas and carrots, pudding, cabbage soup;

Thursday – Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, colorful salad w/honey dressing, fruit cup, northern bean soup;

Friday – Cajun cod, rice, stir-fry veggies, sweet cornbread, pork verde soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 12:30 p.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 15 – December 19.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Smothered Pork Chops (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Scalloped Potatoes and Ham (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday –Country-Fried Steak (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – French Bread Pizza (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of December 15 – December 19.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – Rib-eye roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, California blend veggies, dinner roll;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Pork chow mein, chopped spinach/balsamic vinaigrette dressing, w/w bread, sliced pineapple;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries with veggies, mixed berries, w/w toast, orange juice.

