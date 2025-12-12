Nye County Senior Menus
What’s on the menu this week
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 15 – December 19.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.
Monday – Sloppy Joe, 3-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas, chicken diablo soup;
Tuesday – Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes/gravy, Normandy blend veggies, fruit cake, red bean and rice soup;
Wednesday – Beef/cheese/pasta casserole, peas and carrots, pudding, cabbage soup;
Thursday – Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, colorful salad w/honey dressing, fruit cup, northern bean soup;
Friday – Cajun cod, rice, stir-fry veggies, sweet cornbread, pork verde soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.;
Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 12:30 p.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Friday – Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 15 – December 19.
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.
Monday** – Smothered Pork Chops (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)
Tuesday – Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday – Scalloped Potatoes and Ham (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Thursday –Country-Fried Steak (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Friday – French Bread Pizza (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change for the week of December 15 – December 19.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;
Tuesday – Rib-eye roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, California blend veggies, dinner roll;
Wednesday – CLOSED;
Thursday – Pork chow mein, chopped spinach/balsamic vinaigrette dressing, w/w bread, sliced pineapple;
Friday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries with veggies, mixed berries, w/w toast, orange juice.