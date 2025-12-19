Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 22 – December 26.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Grilled hamburger, mixed grain bun, low-sodium ketchup, low-fat mayo, lettuce/tomato, baked beans, grapefruit/orange sections, veggie soup;

Tuesday – CHRISTMAS DINNER SERVICE @ 11 A.M.: low-sodium spiral ham, yams, broccoli casserole, fruit salad, angel food cherry dessert;

Wednesday – CHRISTMAS EVE - CLOSED;

Thursday – MERRY CHRISTMAS - CLOSED;

Friday – Tuna casserole, colorful salad with low-sodium French dressing, w/w bread, mango chunks, beef barley soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – CHRISTMAS EVE - CLOSED;

Thursday – MERRY CHRISTMAS - CLOSED;

Friday – Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 22 – December 26.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Brisket Christmas Dinner – 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday – Cheeseburger (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – CLOSED

Thursday – MERRY CHRISTMAS - CLOSED

Friday – CLOSED

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of December 22 – December 26.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – MERRY CHRISTMAS - CLOSED;

Friday –CLOSED.