Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 29 – January 2.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad, fresh oranges, egg drop soup;

Tuesday – Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, applesauce, French onion soup;

Wednesday – NEW YEAR’S EVE LUNCH: Sirloin strip steak, garlic butter potato rounds, asparagus, cheesecake, lobster bisque soup;

Thursday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR

Friday – Lemon baked fish, peas, brown long grain rice, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, grapes, goulash soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 29 – January 2.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Meatloaf – 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday – Baked Spaghetti (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Breaded Chicken Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR

Friday – CLOSED

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of December 29 – January 2.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – Pork chow mein, chopped spinach, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, wheat bread, sliced pineapple;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR

Friday –CLOSED.