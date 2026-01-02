50°F
News

Nye County Senior Menus

January 2, 2026 - 4:33 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 5 – January 9.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad, fat-free Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes/country gravy, Normandy blend veggies, strawberry cup, beef barley soup;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad, fat-free French dressing, w/w bread, fresh peaches, tortellini soup;

Thursday – Shredded beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, mixed berry cup, ravioli soup;

Friday – Black bean chicken casserole, rice, 4-way blend veggies, pears, beefy potato soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Parkinson’s meeting, 10:30 a.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 5 – January 9.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3.

And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Chicken Quarter – (Dinner - 4 to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday – Biscuits and Gravy (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Italian Sausage with Noodles (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Wrap (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of January 5 – January 9.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito with potatoes and chunky salsa, orange slices, orange juice;

Tuesday – Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Low-sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, 3-bean salad, sliced peaches;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Pancakes, crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

