Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 12 – January 16.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Beef patty over rice, brown gravy, peas and carrots, mandarin oranges, chicken white bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, Normandy blend veggies, strawberry cup, beef pasta soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, w/w bread, steamed spinach, mixed berry fruit cup, chicken noodle soup;

Thursday – Low-sodium ham steak, baked beans, corn, peaches, chicken cheddar broccoli soup;

Friday – Mambo pork roast, corn muffin, broccoli, tossed salad w/garlic French dressing, cantaloupe, red bean beef chili soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Stuffed Bell Peppers – (Dinner - 4 to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Pot Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Goulash (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Grilled Cheese on Rye (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries with veggies, mixed berries, w/w toast, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Pork chow mein, chopped spinach, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, w/w bread, sliced pineapple;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice.